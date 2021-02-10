Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PRTK) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

136 institutions hold shares in Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PRTK), with 4.13M shares held by insiders accounting for 9.04% while institutional investors hold 57.88% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 45.48M, and float is at 41.51M with Short Float at 9.81%. Institutions hold 52.65% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 3.45 million shares valued at $21.58 million. The investor’s holdings represent 7.55% of the PRTK Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Omega Fund Management (US) Inc. with 2.6 million shares valued at $14.07 million to account for 5.70% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 2.06 million shares representing 4.52% and valued at over $11.15 million, while Rock Springs Capital Management, LP holds 3.67% of the shares totaling 1.67 million with a market value of $9.05 million.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: PRTK) is 27.32% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.50 and a high of $8.33 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The PRTK stock was last observed hovering at around $8.31 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.34% off its average median price target of $18.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 76.56% off the consensus price target high of $34.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 27.55% higher than the price target low of $11.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $7.97, the stock is 16.82% and 19.78% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.57 million and changing -4.09% at the moment leaves the stock 48.25% off its SMA200. PRTK registered 117.76% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 76.72%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $6.52 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $5.62.

The stock witnessed a 26.31% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 42.07%, and is 18.25% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.56% over the week and 6.18% over the month.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PRTK) has around 102 employees, a market worth around $350.36M and $39.90M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 218.80% and -4.32% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-52.40%).

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PRTK) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PRTK) is a “Buy”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.40, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/19/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.13 with sales reaching $43.64M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -10.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 318.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 386.70% in year-over-year returns.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PRTK) Insider Activity

A total of 21 insider transactions have happened at Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PRTK) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 15 and purchases happening 6 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by BIGHAM MICHAEL, the company’s Exec. Chairman of the Board. SEC filings show that BIGHAM MICHAEL sold 26,063 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 14 at a price of $6.71 per share for a total of $0.17 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.55 million shares.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 14 that Brenner Randall B. (Chief Development & Regulatory) sold a total of 8,760 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 14 and was made at $6.71 per share for $58780.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.13 million shares of the PRTK stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 14, Haskel William M. (CLO, General Counsel & Sec.) disposed off 6,842 shares at an average price of $6.71 for $45910.0. The insider now directly holds 203,267 shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PRTK).

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PRTK): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VNDA) that is trading 16.37% up over the past 12 months. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (JAZZ) is 16.83% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 8.35% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 3.73 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 10.25.