Patterson Companies Inc. (PDCO) Is Up 11.10% in 2021 With Lots of Room to Run

Patterson Companies Inc. (NASDAQ: PDCO) is 11.10% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $12.93 and a high of $36.88 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The PDCO stock was last observed hovering at around $32.36 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.56% off its average median price target of $32.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 25.18% off the consensus price target high of $44.00 offered by 16 analysts, but current levels are -21.93% lower than the price target low of $27.00 for the same period.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

Currently trading at $32.92, the stock is 1.75% and 4.11% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.5 million and changing 1.73% at the moment leaves the stock 28.86% off its SMA200. PDCO registered 44.20% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 18.97%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $31.94 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $27.99.

The stock witnessed a 2.40% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 25.12%, and is 3.49% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.04% over the week and 4.70% over the month.

Patterson Companies Inc. (PDCO) has around 7800 employees, a market worth around $3.18B and $5.54B in sales. Fwd P/E is 16.01. Profit margin for the company is -9.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 154.60% and -10.74% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-40.20%).

Patterson Companies Inc. (PDCO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Patterson Companies Inc. (PDCO) is a “Hold”. 16 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.80, where 11 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Patterson Companies Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/27/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.52 with sales reaching $1.5B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -821.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 5.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 3.20% in year-over-year returns.

Patterson Companies Inc. (PDCO) Top Institutional Holders

345 institutions hold shares in Patterson Companies Inc. (PDCO), with 11.58M shares held by insiders accounting for 12.12% while institutional investors hold 101.88% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 95.52M, and float is at 84.81M with Short Float at 10.85%. Institutions hold 89.53% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with over 14.13 million shares valued at $340.61 million. The investor’s holdings represent 14.64% of the PDCO Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 10.24 million shares valued at $303.51 million to account for 10.61% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 8.2 million shares representing 8.50% and valued at over $197.63 million, while FMR, LLC holds 7.43% of the shares totaling 7.17 million with a market value of $172.91 million.

Patterson Companies Inc. (PDCO) Insider Activity

A total of 16 insider transactions have happened at Patterson Companies Inc. (PDCO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 5 and purchases happening 11 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by FERAGEN JODY H, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that FERAGEN JODY H sold 10,052 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 13 at a price of $32.83 per share for a total of $0.33 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34479.0 shares.

Patterson Companies Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 08 that KORSH LES B (VP, General Counsel) sold a total of 3,111 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 08 and was made at $25.08 per share for $78025.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.11 million shares of the PDCO stock.

Patterson Companies Inc. (PDCO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include AmerisourceBergen Corporation (ABC) that is trading 14.78% up over the past 12 months. Cardinal Health Inc. (CAH) is -10.54% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -5.76% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 9.73 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 12.04.