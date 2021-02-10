Penn Virginia Corporation (PVAC) Analysis & Opinions from Experts

Penn Virginia Corporation (NASDAQ: PVAC) is 20.69% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.99 and a high of $19.72 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The PVAC stock was last observed hovering at around $12.39 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.14%.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

Currently trading at $12.25, the stock is 6.26% and 12.22% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.51 million and changing -1.13% at the moment leaves the stock 22.20% off its SMA200. PVAC registered -34.46% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -9.19%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $11.38 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $10.34.

The stock witnessed a -4.67% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 89.63%, and is 18.24% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.93% over the week and 8.18% over the month.

Penn Virginia Corporation (PVAC) has around 94 employees, a market worth around $184.61M and $330.30M in sales. Fwd P/E is 12.95. Profit margin for the company is -52.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 1137.37% and -37.88% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (16.20%).

Penn Virginia Corporation (PVAC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Penn Virginia Corporation (PVAC) is a “Overweight”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Penn Virginia Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/11/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.93 with sales reaching $72.85M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -68.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -40.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -41.20% in year-over-year returns.

Penn Virginia Corporation (PVAC) Top Institutional Holders

157 institutions hold shares in Penn Virginia Corporation (PVAC), with 108.08k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.71% while institutional investors hold 75.02% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 15.18M, and float is at 15.07M with Short Float at 8.91%. Institutions hold 74.49% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 2.36 million shares valued at $23.99 million. The investor’s holdings represent 15.55% of the PVAC Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 1.17 million shares valued at $11.51 million to account for 7.68% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are 683 Capital Management LLC which holds 0.88 million shares representing 5.82% and valued at over $8.71 million, while Dimensional Fund Advisors LP holds 4.35% of the shares totaling 0.66 million with a market value of $6.51 million.

Penn Virginia Corporation (PVAC) Insider Activity

A total of 4 insider transactions have happened at Penn Virginia Corporation (PVAC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Mangrove Partners Master Fund,, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that Mangrove Partners Master Fund, sold 597,131 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 08 at a price of $17.86 per share for a total of $10.66 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1.13 million shares.

Penn Virginia Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 03 that Brooks John A (President and CEO) bought a total of 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 03 and was made at $14.21 per share for $14205.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 33488.0 shares of the PVAC stock.