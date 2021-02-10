Performance Shipping Inc. (PSHG) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

7 institutions hold shares in Performance Shipping Inc. (PSHG), with 2.89M shares held by insiders accounting for 57.67% while institutional investors hold 7.03% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 5.08M, and float is at 2.42M with Short Float at 1.24%. Institutions hold 2.97% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 77656.0 shares valued at $0.46 million. The investor’s holdings represent 0.15% of the PSHG Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Marquette Asset Management, LLC with 14141.0 shares valued at $64624.0 to account for 0.03% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Susquehanna International Group, LLP which holds 7148.0 shares representing 0.01% and valued at over $42173.0, while UBS Group AG holds 0.01% of the shares totaling 4848.0 with a market value of $28603.0.

Performance Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ: PSHG) is 40.92% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.65 and a high of $8.80 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The PSHG stock was last observed hovering at around $6.41 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.03% off its average median price target of $493920.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 100.0% off the consensus price target high of $493920.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 100.0% higher than the price target low of $493920.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $6.44, the stock is 18.66% and 22.49% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.1 million and changing 0.47% at the moment leaves the stock 10.27% off its SMA200. PSHG registered -18.68% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 2.22%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $5.10 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.67.

The stock witnessed a 25.05% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 45.05%, and is 21.51% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.80% over the week and 7.24% over the month.

Performance Shipping Inc. (PSHG) has around 112 employees, a market worth around $31.23M and $49.70M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -8.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 76.44% and -26.82% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-25.00%).

Performance Shipping Inc. (PSHG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Performance Shipping Inc. (PSHG) is a “Sell”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Performance Shipping Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/18/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0 with sales reaching $7.8M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 80.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -28.30% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 43.30% in year-over-year returns.

Performance Shipping Inc. (PSHG) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Performance Shipping Inc. (PSHG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.