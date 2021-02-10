PetMed Express Inc. (PETS) – key numbers that make it a Strong Buy For Now

PetMed Express Inc. (NASDAQ: PETS) is 9.48% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $21.20 and a high of $57.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The PETS stock was last observed hovering at around $35.82 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.72% off its average median price target of $41.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 25.32% off the consensus price target high of $47.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are -40.4% lower than the price target low of $25.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $35.10, the stock is -0.70% and 6.09% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.53 million and changing -2.01% at the moment leaves the stock 5.41% off its SMA200. PETS registered 22.38% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 8.33%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $34.09 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $31.89.

The stock witnessed a 3.27% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 17.43%, and is 0.75% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.04% over the week and 11.73% over the month.

PetMed Express Inc. (PETS) has around 214 employees, a market worth around $727.62M and $311.80M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 22.88 and Fwd P/E is 20.00. Profit margin for the company is 9.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 65.56% and -38.42% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (17.60%).

PetMed Express Inc. (PETS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for PetMed Express Inc. (PETS) is a “Underweight”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.50, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

PetMed Express Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/10/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.4 with sales reaching $74.04M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -30.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 9.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -0.30% in year-over-year returns.

PetMed Express Inc. (PETS) Top Institutional Holders

291 institutions hold shares in PetMed Express Inc. (PETS), with 762.37k shares held by insiders accounting for 3.79% while institutional investors hold 99.71% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 20.09M, and float is at 19.59M with Short Float at 32.34%. Institutions hold 95.93% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 3.13 million shares valued at $100.4 million. The investor’s holdings represent 15.45% of the PETS Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 1.65 million shares valued at $52.31 million to account for 8.16% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Renaissance Technologies, LLC which holds 1.53 million shares representing 7.57% and valued at over $48.53 million, while State Street Corporation holds 4.26% of the shares totaling 0.86 million with a market value of $27.31 million.

PetMed Express Inc. (PETS) Insider Activity

A total of 11 insider transactions have happened at PetMed Express Inc. (PETS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 11 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by FORMICA FRANK J, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that FORMICA FRANK J sold 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 29 at a price of $38.59 per share for a total of $0.19 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 55000.0 shares.

PetMed Express Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 28 that ROSENBLOOM BRUCE S (CFO & Treasurer) sold a total of 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 28 and was made at $50.00 per share for $0.25 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 36525.0 shares of the PETS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 28, FULGONI GIAN (Director) disposed off 2,890 shares at an average price of $50.93 for $0.15 million. The insider now directly holds 53,510 shares of PetMed Express Inc. (PETS).

PetMed Express Inc. (PETS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. (WBA) that is trading -6.40% down over the past 12 months. CVS Health Corporation (CVS) is 0.33% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 3.48% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 6.11 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 10.99.