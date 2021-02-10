PMV Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PMVP) 2021 Stock Forecast: Bullish Outlook with 49.55% Upside

PMV Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: PMVP) is -38.48% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $31.05 and a high of $63.22 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The PMVP stock was last observed hovering at around $39.00 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.16% off its average median price target of $75.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 49.55% off the consensus price target high of $75.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are -11.29% lower than the price target low of $34.00 for the same period.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

Currently trading at $37.84, the stock is -7.38% and -14.54% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 50927.0 and changing -2.97% at the moment leaves the stock -5.24% off its SMA200. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $45.25 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $39.93.

The stock witnessed a -20.10% In the last 1 monthand extending the period to 3 months gives it a 2.27%, and is 9.68% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.13% over the week and 7.65% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 21.87% and -40.15% from its 52-week high.

PMV Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PMVP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for PMV Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PMVP) is a “Overweight”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

PMV Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/02/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.57.The EPS is expected to shrink by -44.60% this year.

PMV Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PMVP) Top Institutional Holders

61 institutions hold shares in PMV Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PMVP), with 17.03M shares held by insiders accounting for 38.03% while institutional investors hold 112.55% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 44.77M, and float is at 22.33M with Short Float at 7.97%. Institutions hold 69.75% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Orbimed Advisors LLC. with over 7.33 million shares valued at $260.23 million. The investor’s holdings represent 16.37% of the PMVP Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Interwest Venture Management Co. with 6.47 million shares valued at $397.96 million to account for 14.45% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Viking Global Investors, L.P. which holds 2.64 million shares representing 5.90% and valued at over $93.79 million, while Boxer Capital, LLC holds 5.07% of the shares totaling 2.27 million with a market value of $80.52 million.

PMV Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PMVP) Insider Activity

A total of 47 insider transactions have happened at PMV Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PMVP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 47 times.