PolyMet Mining Corp. (PLM) 2021 Stock Forecast: Bullish Outlook with 71.8% Upside

PolyMet Mining Corp. (AMEX: PLM) is 24.05% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.50 and a high of $9.70 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The PLM stock was last observed hovering at around $4.18 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.05% off its average median price target of $15.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 71.8% off the consensus price target high of $15.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 71.8% higher than the price target low of $15.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $4.23, the stock is 9.83% and 12.49% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.57 million and changing 1.20% at the moment leaves the stock 14.37% off its SMA200. PLM registered 55.92% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -12.78%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.7327 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $3.8512.

The stock witnessed a 15.26% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 33.44%, and is 10.73% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.43% over the week and 8.17% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 182.00% and -56.39% from its 52-week high.

PolyMet Mining Corp. (PLM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for PolyMet Mining Corp. (PLM) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

PolyMet Mining Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/07/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.01.The EPS is expected to shrink by -83.60% this year.

PolyMet Mining Corp. (PLM) Top Institutional Holders

35 institutions hold shares in PolyMet Mining Corp. (PLM), with 72.28M shares held by insiders accounting for 71.78% while institutional investors hold 4.37% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 100.70M, and float is at 28.42M with Short Float at 1.46%. Institutions hold 1.23% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Two Sigma Advisers, LP with over 0.3 million shares valued at $1.08 million. The investor’s holdings represent 0.29% of the PLM Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is U.S. Bancorp (Minnesota) with 0.2 million shares valued at $0.68 million to account for 0.20% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership which holds 0.12 million shares representing 0.12% and valued at over $0.44 million, while Mairs & Power Inc holds 0.12% of the shares totaling 0.12 million with a market value of $0.43 million.

PolyMet Mining Corp. (PLM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM) that is trading 117.85% up over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -31.41% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.55 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.08.