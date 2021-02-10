Positives for CrossAmerica Partners LP (CAPL) as stock gains in recent trading

CrossAmerica Partners LP (NYSE: CAPL) is 10.89% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.81 and a high of $19.35 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CAPL stock was last observed hovering at around $18.98 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.06% off its average median price target of $17.00 for the next 12 months. It is also -5.78% off the consensus price target high of $18.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are -26.93% lower than the price target low of $15.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $19.04, the stock is 5.56% and 8.60% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 63377.0 and changing 0.32% at the moment leaves the stock 22.87% off its SMA200. CAPL registered -0.31% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 23.56%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $17.59 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $15.99.

The stock witnessed a 10.25% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 32.78%, and is 5.90% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.54% over the week and 2.96% over the month.

CrossAmerica Partners LP (CAPL) has around 179 employees, a market worth around $712.67M and $1.89B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 6.76 and Fwd P/E is 24.25. Profit margin for the company is 5.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 179.59% and -1.60% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.20%).

CrossAmerica Partners LP (CAPL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for CrossAmerica Partners LP (CAPL) is a “Hold”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

CrossAmerica Partners LP is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/10/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.11 with sales reaching $649.4M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 375.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -5.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 26.70% in year-over-year returns.

CrossAmerica Partners LP (CAPL) Top Institutional Holders

57 institutions hold shares in CrossAmerica Partners LP (CAPL), with 18.63M shares held by insiders accounting for 49.21% while institutional investors hold 51.27% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 37.87M, and float is at 19.23M with Short Float at 0.24%. Institutions hold 26.04% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Invesco Ltd. with over 5.88 million shares valued at $87.51 million. The investor’s holdings represent 15.54% of the CAPL Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is ClearBridge Investments, LLC with 1.2 million shares valued at $17.88 million to account for 3.18% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd. which holds 0.7 million shares representing 1.85% and valued at over $10.43 million, while Beacon Investment Advisory Services, Inc. holds 1.32% of the shares totaling 0.5 million with a market value of $8.59 million.

CrossAmerica Partners LP (CAPL) Insider Activity

A total of 4 insider transactions have happened at CrossAmerica Partners LP (CAPL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 3 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Kim Mickey, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Kim Mickey bought 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 12 at a price of $15.50 per share for a total of $15500.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 11781.0 shares.

CrossAmerica Partners LP disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 09 that Reilly John B. III (Director) bought a total of 800 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 09 and was made at $14.65 per share for $11720.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.21 million shares of the CAPL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 13, Topper Maura (Director) acquired 3,245 shares at an average price of $12.31 for $39952.0. The insider now directly holds 3,245 shares of CrossAmerica Partners LP (CAPL).

CrossAmerica Partners LP (CAPL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Global Partners LP (GLP) that is 0.16% higher over the past 12 months. Sprague Resources LP (SRLP) is 40.44% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -12.63% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 52780.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.67.