Positives for Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (RDY) as stock gains in recent trading

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE: RDY) is -7.50% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $33.33 and a high of $73.50 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The RDY stock was last observed hovering at around $65.92 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.02% off its average median price target of $74.39 for the next 12 months. It is also 25.98% off the consensus price target high of $89.09 offered by 36 analysts, but current levels are -11.88% lower than the price target low of $58.94 for the same period.

Currently trading at $65.94, the stock is -1.99% and -3.24% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.22 million and changing 0.03% at the moment leaves the stock 7.47% off its SMA200. RDY registered 49.80% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 5.84%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $68.64 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $65.51.

The stock witnessed a -8.10% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -1.14%, and is 8.15% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.68% over the week and 1.67% over the month.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (RDY) has around 21650 employees, a market worth around $10.70B and $2.49B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 52.13 and Fwd P/E is 26.56. Profit margin for the company is 8.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 97.84% and -10.29% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (9.90%).

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (RDY) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (RDY) is a “Overweight”. 36 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.50, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 4 think it is a “Overweight”. 24 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/20/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.55.The EPS is expected to grow by 3.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 12.10% year-over-year.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (RDY) Top Institutional Holders

277 institutions hold shares in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (RDY), with 19.91k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.01% while institutional investors hold 13.67% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 165.86M, and float is at 121.87M with Short Float at 0.91%. Institutions hold 13.67% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Royal Bank of Canada with over 3.57 million shares valued at $248.15 million. The investor’s holdings represent 15.78% of the RDY Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with 2.36 million shares valued at $164.32 million to account for 10.45% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. which holds 1.32 million shares representing 5.86% and valued at over $92.08 million, while State Street Corporation holds 4.85% of the shares totaling 1.1 million with a market value of $76.3 million.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (RDY): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Sanofi (SNY) that is -4.61% lower over the past 12 months. Pfizer Inc. (PFE) is -2.41% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 29.47% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.78 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 7.79.