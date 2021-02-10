Positives for Electro-Sensors Inc. (ELSE) as stock gains in recent trading

Electro-Sensors Inc. (NASDAQ: ELSE) is 23.28% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.61 and a high of $8.80 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ELSE stock was last observed hovering at around $6.05 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.12%.

Currently trading at $5.93, the stock is 12.58% and 27.97% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.16 million and changing -1.98% at the moment leaves the stock 52.85% off its SMA200. ELSE registered 62.63% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 62.47%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.66 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $4.05.

The stock witnessed a 33.41% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 69.43%, and is 10.43% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.40% over the week and 12.21% over the month.

Electro-Sensors Inc. (ELSE) has around 31 employees, a market worth around $19.92M and $7.90M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -0.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 127.20% and -32.61% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-0.20%).

Electro-Sensors Inc. (ELSE) Analyst Forecasts

Electro-Sensors Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/13/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0..

Electro-Sensors Inc. (ELSE) Top Institutional Holders

9 institutions hold shares in Electro-Sensors Inc. (ELSE), with 1.17M shares held by insiders accounting for 34.32% while institutional investors hold 9.71% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 3.40M, and float is at 2.23M with Short Float at 3.45%. Institutions hold 6.37% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 0.11 million shares valued at $0.38 million. The investor’s holdings represent 3.20% of the ELSE Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is UBS Group AG with 55456.0 shares valued at $0.19 million to account for 1.63% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC which holds 35508.0 shares representing 1.05% and valued at over $0.12 million, while Bank of America Corporation holds 0.29% of the shares totaling 9859.0 with a market value of $34129.0.

Electro-Sensors Inc. (ELSE) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Electro-Sensors Inc. (ELSE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.

Electro-Sensors Inc. (ELSE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) that is trading 17.05% up over the past 12 months. Schmitt Industries Inc. (SMIT) is 91.64% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 91.32% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 6680.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.4.