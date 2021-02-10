Positives for FLEETCOR Technologies Inc. (FLT) as stock gains in recent trading

FLEETCOR Technologies Inc. (NYSE: FLT) is -5.58% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $168.51 and a high of $325.52 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The FLT stock was last observed hovering at around $258.23 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.63% off its average median price target of $301.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 20.49% off the consensus price target high of $324.00 offered by 21 analysts, but current levels are -5.14% lower than the price target low of $245.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $257.60, the stock is -1.38% and -3.58% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.52 million and changing -0.24% at the moment leaves the stock 2.14% off its SMA200. FLT registered -17.88% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 8.97%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $267.69 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $253.52.

The stock witnessed a -6.61% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 10.98%, and is 1.13% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.00% over the week and 2.66% over the month.

FLEETCOR Technologies Inc. (FLT) has around 8700 employees, a market worth around $22.02B and $2.39B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 31.68 and Fwd P/E is 17.76. Profit margin for the company is 32.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 52.87% and -20.87% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (12.00%).

FLEETCOR Technologies Inc. (FLT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for FLEETCOR Technologies Inc. (FLT) is a “Overweight”. 21 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 13 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

FLEETCOR Technologies Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/05/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $2.74 with sales reaching $613.03M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 9.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 11.30% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -7.30% in year-over-year returns.

FLEETCOR Technologies Inc. (FLT) Top Institutional Holders

772 institutions hold shares in FLEETCOR Technologies Inc. (FLT), with 1.97M shares held by insiders accounting for 2.36% while institutional investors hold 99.56% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 83.72M, and float is at 81.16M with Short Float at 2.21%. Institutions hold 97.22% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 9.24 million shares valued at $2.2 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 11.08% of the FLT Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 6.64 million shares valued at $1.81 billion to account for 7.96% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Wellington Management Company, LLP which holds 6.33 million shares representing 7.59% and valued at over $1.51 billion, while Capital Research Global Investors holds 7.33% of the shares totaling 6.12 million with a market value of $1.46 billion.

FLEETCOR Technologies Inc. (FLT) Insider Activity

A total of 19 insider transactions have happened at FLEETCOR Technologies Inc. (FLT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 6 and purchases happening 13 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Dey Eric, the company’s Former- CFO & Secretary. SEC filings show that Dey Eric sold 1,269 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 18 at a price of $268.13 per share for a total of $0.34 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15303.0 shares.

FLEETCOR Technologies Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 10 that Dey Eric (Former- CFO & Secretary) sold a total of 47,941 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 10 and was made at $276.26 per share for $13.24 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 16572.0 shares of the FLT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 08, Dey Eric (CFO & Secretary) disposed off 44,000 shares at an average price of $276.17 for $12.15 million. The insider now directly holds 20,513 shares of FLEETCOR Technologies Inc. (FLT).

FLEETCOR Technologies Inc. (FLT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Euronet Worldwide Inc. (EEFT) that is trading -11.59% down over the past 12 months. Visa Inc. (V) is 0.26% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -45.81% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 2.61 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.29.