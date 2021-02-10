Positives for RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc. (RICK) as stock gains in recent trading

RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: RICK) is 19.83% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.52 and a high of $50.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The RICK stock was last observed hovering at around $46.33 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.93% off its average median price target of $48.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 1.54% off the consensus price target high of $48.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 1.54% higher than the price target low of $48.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $47.26, the stock is 14.10% and 29.31% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 50820.0 and changing 2.01% at the moment leaves the stock 113.59% off its SMA200. RICK registered 148.87% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 225.03%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $40.17 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $26.33.

The stock witnessed a 26.26% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 97.91%, and is 21.24% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.59% over the week and 7.57% over the month.

RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc. (RICK) has around 2074 employees, a market worth around $435.74M and $132.30M in sales. Fwd P/E is 15.60. Profit margin for the company is -4.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 624.85% and -5.48% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (1.10%).

RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc. (RICK) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc. (RICK) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/11/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.32 with sales reaching $38M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -131.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 33.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -20.80% in year-over-year returns.

RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc. (RICK) Top Institutional Holders

93 institutions hold shares in RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc. (RICK), with 1.29M shares held by insiders accounting for 14.34% while institutional investors hold 61.13% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 9.12M, and float is at 7.71M with Short Float at 6.87%. Institutions hold 52.36% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is ADW Capital Management, LLC with over 0.91 million shares valued at $18.61 million. The investor’s holdings represent 10.14% of the RICK Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 0.58 million shares valued at $22.83 million to account for 6.43% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Greenhaven Road Investment Management, L.P. which holds 0.57 million shares representing 6.36% and valued at over $11.68 million, while Dimensional Fund Advisors LP holds 5.06% of the shares totaling 0.46 million with a market value of $9.29 million.

RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc. (RICK) Insider Activity

A total of 1 insider transactions have happened at RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc. (RICK) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by ADW Capital Management, LLC, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that ADW Capital Management, LLC sold 12,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 06 at a price of $39.50 per share for a total of $0.49 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.9 million shares.

RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 19 that Elaine Johnson Martin (Director) bought a total of 143 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 19 and was made at $7.00 per share for $1001.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 7221.0 shares of the RICK stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 16, Elaine Johnson Martin (Director) acquired 38 shares at an average price of $9.00 for $342.0. The insider now directly holds 7,078 shares of RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc. (RICK).

RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc. (RICK): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Flanigan’s Enterprises Inc. (BDL) that is trading 15.77% up over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -46.58% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.78 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 4.64.