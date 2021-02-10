Postal Realty Trust Inc. (PSTL) – key numbers that make it a Strong Buy For Now

Postal Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE: PSTL) is 2.07% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $10.84 and a high of $19.48 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The PSTL stock was last observed hovering at around $16.46 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.77% off its average median price target of $19.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 17.95% off the consensus price target high of $21.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are -23.07% lower than the price target low of $14.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $17.23, the stock is 7.13% and 6.51% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.17 million and changing 4.68% at the moment leaves the stock 11.49% off its SMA200. PSTL registered 8.09% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 13.96%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $16.27 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $15.33.

The stock witnessed a 9.96% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 19.74%, and is 7.29% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.28% over the week and 2.98% over the month.

Postal Realty Trust Inc. (PSTL) has around 21 employees, a market worth around $224.16M and $21.00M in sales. Fwd P/E is 331.35. Profit margin for the company is -9.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 58.95% and -11.55% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-0.10%).

Postal Realty Trust Inc. (PSTL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Postal Realty Trust Inc. (PSTL) is a “Buy”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.60, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Postal Realty Trust Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/20/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.03 with sales reaching $6.05M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -247.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 124.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 93.30% in year-over-year returns.

Postal Realty Trust Inc. (PSTL) Top Institutional Holders

68 institutions hold shares in Postal Realty Trust Inc. (PSTL), with 912.5k shares held by insiders accounting for 9.63% while institutional investors hold 76.69% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 13.19M, and float is at 8.81M with Short Float at 0.40%. Institutions hold 69.31% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Waterfront Capital Partners, LLC with over 0.58 million shares valued at $8.85 million. The investor’s holdings represent 6.18% of the PSTL Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Russell Investments Group, Ltd. with 0.52 million shares valued at $7.94 million to account for 5.55% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Royce & Associates LP which holds 0.46 million shares representing 4.90% and valued at over $7.01 million, while Uniplan Investment Counsel, Inc. holds 3.93% of the shares totaling 0.37 million with a market value of $5.62 million.

Postal Realty Trust Inc. (PSTL) Insider Activity

A total of 11 insider transactions have happened at Postal Realty Trust Inc. (PSTL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 11 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Donahoe Patrick R, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Donahoe Patrick R sold 2,600 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 04 at a price of $16.69 per share for a total of $43386.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 40611.0 shares.

Postal Realty Trust Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 16 that Donahoe Patrick R (Director) sold a total of 2,600 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 16 and was made at $15.46 per share for $40202.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 43211.0 shares of the PSTL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jul 16, Spodek Andrew (CEO and Director) acquired 75,000 shares at an average price of $13.00 for $0.97 million. The insider now directly holds 108,695 shares of Postal Realty Trust Inc. (PSTL).