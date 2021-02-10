Qell Acquisition Corp. (QELL) Volatility At 6.60%, Should You Add A Position?

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Simplex Trading, LLC with over 46400.0 shares valued at $0.57 million. The investor’s holdings represent 0.12% of the QELL Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Tuttle Tactical Management with 37848.0 shares valued at $0.47 million to account for 0.10% of the shares outstanding.

Qell Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: QELL) is 12.21% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $10.16 and a high of $15.53 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The QELL stock was last observed hovering at around $14.27 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.48%.

Currently trading at $13.79, the stock is 2.69% and 9.67% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.54 million and changing -3.36% at the moment leaves the stock 10.34% off its SMA200. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $12.90 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $12.40.

The stock witnessed a 8.93% In the last 1 monthand is -2.54% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.60% over the week and 8.09% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 35.73% and -11.20% from its 52-week high.

Qell Acquisition Corp. (QELL) Analyst Forecasts

