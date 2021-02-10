Ramaco Resources Inc. (METC) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Ramaco Resources Inc. (NASDAQ: METC) is 18.75% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.75 and a high of $3.98 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The METC stock was last observed hovering at around $3.69 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.27% off its average median price target of $4.25 for the next 12 months. It is also 57.25% off the consensus price target high of $8.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are -3.64% lower than the price target low of $3.30 for the same period.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

Currently trading at $3.42, the stock is 8.37% and 9.68% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.14 million and changing -7.32% at the moment leaves the stock 21.73% off its SMA200. METC registered 17.73% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 33.59%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.0506 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.9879.

The stock witnessed a 7.55% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 16.72%, and is 8.57% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.68% over the week and 6.57% over the month.

Ramaco Resources Inc. (METC) has around 395 employees, a market worth around $147.44M and $163.40M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 79.53 and Fwd P/E is 8.01. Profit margin for the company is 1.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 95.43% and -14.07% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (13.30%).

Ramaco Resources Inc. (METC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Ramaco Resources Inc. (METC) is a “Overweight”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Ramaco Resources Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/12/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.04 with sales reaching $46.74M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -2.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -30.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 2.50% in year-over-year returns.

Ramaco Resources Inc. (METC) Top Institutional Holders

51 institutions hold shares in Ramaco Resources Inc. (METC), with 6.42M shares held by insiders accounting for 15.02% while institutional investors hold 76.56% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 42.65M, and float is at 11.11M with Short Float at 1.80%. Institutions hold 65.06% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Yorktown Energy Partners IX, L.P. with over 11.47 million shares valued at $40.15 million. The investor’s holdings represent 26.85% of the METC Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is ECP ControlCo, LLC with 5.63 million shares valued at $19.71 million to account for 13.18% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Yorktown Energy Partners XI, L.P. which holds 5.59 million shares representing 13.08% and valued at over $19.55 million, while Yorktown Energy Partners X, L.P. holds 8.65% of the shares totaling 3.69 million with a market value of $12.93 million.

Ramaco Resources Inc. (METC) Insider Activity

A total of 1 insider transactions have happened at Ramaco Resources Inc. (METC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 1 times.

Ramaco Resources Inc. (METC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Ramaco Resources Inc. (METC) that is 17.73% higher over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 1.59% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.2 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.85.