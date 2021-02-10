Recro Pharma Inc. (REPH) up 42.46% since start of the year

Recro Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: REPH) is 42.46% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.49 and a high of $19.21 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The REPH stock was last observed hovering at around $3.90 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.16% off its average median price target of $5.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 32.33% off the consensus price target high of $6.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 18.8% higher than the price target low of $5.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $4.06, the stock is 22.68% and 35.55% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.51 million and changing 4.10% at the moment leaves the stock 16.13% off its SMA200. REPH registered -77.06% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 21.56%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.1236 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.6856.

The stock witnessed a 35.79% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 153.75%, and is 17.68% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.14% over the week and 8.48% over the month.

Recro Pharma Inc. (REPH) has around 215 employees, a market worth around $98.09M and $74.20M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -34.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 172.48% and -78.87% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (22.80%).

Recro Pharma Inc. (REPH) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Recro Pharma Inc. (REPH) is a “Buy”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.50, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Recro Pharma Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/18/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.25 with sales reaching $15M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 105.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -27.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -15.00% in year-over-year returns.

Recro Pharma Inc. (REPH) Top Institutional Holders

101 institutions hold shares in Recro Pharma Inc. (REPH), with 568.18k shares held by insiders accounting for 2.40% while institutional investors hold 81.59% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 23.64M, and float is at 22.83M with Short Float at 4.26%. Institutions hold 79.63% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 1.46 million shares valued at $3.07 million. The investor’s holdings represent 6.19% of the REPH Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 1.35 million shares valued at $3.86 million to account for 5.72% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 1.09 million shares representing 4.60% and valued at over $2.28 million, while Rubric Capital Management LP holds 4.55% of the shares totaling 1.08 million with a market value of $2.26 million.

Recro Pharma Inc. (REPH) Insider Activity

A total of 14 insider transactions have happened at Recro Pharma Inc. (REPH) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 8 and purchases happening 6 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by SCP Vitalife Partners II LP, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that SCP Vitalife Partners II LP sold 56,375 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 22 at a price of $3.17 per share for a total of $0.18 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2.1 million shares.

Recro Pharma Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 22 that SCP Vitalife Partners (Israel) (10% Owner) sold a total of 18,830 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 22 and was made at $3.17 per share for $59691.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.7 million shares of the REPH stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 18, SCP Vitalife Partners (Israel) (10% Owner) disposed off 6,208 shares at an average price of $3.03 for $18813.0. The insider now directly holds 719,847 shares of Recro Pharma Inc. (REPH).

Recro Pharma Inc. (REPH): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) that is trading 9.49% up over the past 12 months. Pacira BioSciences Inc. (PCRX) is 51.36% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 0.81% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.97 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.05.