Renren Inc. (RENN) Is Up 60.57% in 2021 With Lots of Room to Run

Renren Inc. (NYSE: RENN) is 60.57% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.45 and a high of $9.70 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The RENN stock was last observed hovering at around $7.92 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.26% off its average median price target of $5.10 for the next 12 months. It is also -50.2% off the consensus price target high of $5.10 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are -50.2% lower than the price target low of $5.10 for the same period.

Currently trading at $7.66, the stock is 14.77% and 25.41% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 78477.0 and changing -3.28% at the moment leaves the stock 89.82% off its SMA200. RENN registered 355.98% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 177.54%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $6.14 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $4.41.

The stock witnessed a 38.52% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 67.61%, and is 0.13% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.69% over the week and 13.17% over the month.

Renren Inc. (RENN) has around 820 employees, a market worth around $179.40M and $175.80M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 1602.22% and -21.02% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-142.60%).

Renren Inc. (RENN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Renren Inc. (RENN) is a “Underweight”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Renren Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/23/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to grow by 66.50% this year.

Renren Inc. (RENN) Top Institutional Holders

14 institutions hold shares in Renren Inc. (RENN), with 11.53M shares held by insiders accounting for 49.00% while institutional investors hold 25.09% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 23.53M, and float is at 2.95M with Short Float at 2.03%. Institutions hold 12.79% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Morgan Stanley with over 0.13 million shares valued at $0.54 million. The investor’s holdings represent 0.84% of the RENN Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is UBS Group AG with 2504.0 shares valued at $10041.0 to account for 0.02% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Simplex Trading, LLC which holds 2146.0 shares representing 0.01% and valued at over $10237.0, while Global Retirement Partners, LLC holds 0.01% of the shares totaling 1000.0 with a market value of $4770.0.