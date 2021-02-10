Revolve Group Inc. (RVLV) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

169 institutions hold shares in Revolve Group Inc. (RVLV), with 579.98k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.83% while institutional investors hold 96.67% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 69.87M, and float is at 25.54M with Short Float at 28.66%. Institutions hold 95.87% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is FMR, LLC with over 3.74 million shares valued at $61.43 million. The investor’s holdings represent 14.52% of the RVLV Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 1.95 million shares valued at $32.04 million to account for 7.57% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Penserra Capital Management LLC which holds 1.7 million shares representing 6.59% and valued at over $27.89 million, while Point72 Asset Management, L.P. holds 4.77% of the shares totaling 1.23 million with a market value of $20.18 million.

Revolve Group Inc. (NYSE: RVLV) is 24.77% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.17 and a high of $40.94 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The RVLV stock was last observed hovering at around $38.16 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.73% off its average median price target of $28.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 7.4% off the consensus price target high of $42.00 offered by 18 analysts, but current levels are -94.45% lower than the price target low of $20.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $38.89, the stock is 6.46% and 24.03% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.55 million and changing 1.91% at the moment leaves the stock 87.80% off its SMA200. RVLV registered 111.93% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 104.68%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $33.49 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $22.84.

The stock witnessed a 14.55% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 104.36%, and is 5.62% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.80% over the week and 5.45% over the month.

Revolve Group Inc. (RVLV) has around 1088 employees, a market worth around $2.80B and $587.50M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 60.11 and Fwd P/E is 56.20. Profit margin for the company is 7.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 442.40% and -5.01% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (28.00%).

Revolve Group Inc. (RVLV) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Revolve Group Inc. (RVLV) is a “Overweight”. 18 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 11 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Revolve Group Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/19/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.11 with sales reaching $136.83M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -120.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -4.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -7.30% in year-over-year returns.

Revolve Group Inc. (RVLV) Insider Activity

A total of 2 insider transactions have happened at Revolve Group Inc. (RVLV) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Pujades David, the company’s CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER. SEC filings show that Pujades David sold 700 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 28 at a price of $39.70 per share for a total of $27790.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

Revolve Group Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 26 that Pujades David (CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER) sold a total of 7,600 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 26 and was made at $39.78 per share for $0.3 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.0 shares of the RVLV stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 25, Pujades David (CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER) disposed off 38,090 shares at an average price of $37.98 for $1.45 million. The insider now directly holds 0 shares of Revolve Group Inc. (RVLV).