SandRidge Energy Inc. (SD) – The 18.58% Upside Potential Remains

SandRidge Energy Inc. (NYSE: SD) is 73.87% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.70 and a high of $5.40 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SD stock was last observed hovering at around $5.33 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.06% off its average median price target of $6.62 for the next 12 months. It is also 18.58% off the consensus price target high of $6.62 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 18.58% higher than the price target low of $6.62 for the same period.

Currently trading at $5.39, the stock is 16.43% and 43.76% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.52 million and changing 1.13% at the moment leaves the stock 142.23% off its SMA200. SD registered 111.37% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 208.00%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.92 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.43.

The stock witnessed a 53.56% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 155.45%, and is 17.69% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.30% over the week and 10.42% over the month.

SandRidge Energy Inc. (SD) has around 270 employees, a market worth around $194.04M and $144.50M in sales. Fwd P/E is 4.94. Distance from 52-week low is 670.00% and -0.19% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-97.10%).

SandRidge Energy Inc. (SD) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for SandRidge Energy Inc. (SD) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

SandRidge Energy Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/12/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0..

SandRidge Energy Inc. (SD) Top Institutional Holders

75 institutions hold shares in SandRidge Energy Inc. (SD), with 454.76k shares held by insiders accounting for 1.27% while institutional investors hold 55.83% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 35.78M, and float is at 35.47M with Short Float at 1.28%. Institutions hold 55.12% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Icahn, Carl, C. with over 4.82 million shares valued at $7.95 million. The investor’s holdings represent 13.41% of the SD Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Cannell Capital LLC with 3.07 million shares valued at $5.06 million to account for 8.54% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Guggenheim Capital, LLC which holds 1.7 million shares representing 4.74% and valued at over $2.81 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 4.13% of the shares totaling 1.48 million with a market value of $2.45 million.

SandRidge Energy Inc. (SD) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at SandRidge Energy Inc. (SD) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.

SandRidge Energy Inc. (SD): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include PBF Logistics LP (PBFX) that is trading -49.11% down over the past 12 months. Par Pacific Holdings Inc. (PARR) is -26.36% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 12.8% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.4 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.97.