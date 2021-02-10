Sanmina Corporation (SANM) Volatility At 4.21%, Should You Add A Position?

344 institutions hold shares in Sanmina Corporation (SANM), with 1.92M shares held by insiders accounting for 2.96% while institutional investors hold 101.73% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 65.24M, and float is at 63.63M with Short Float at 2.42%. Institutions hold 98.73% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 10.0 million shares valued at $319.03 million. The investor’s holdings represent 15.41% of the SANM Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 6.7 million shares valued at $181.13 million to account for 10.31% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Dimensional Fund Advisors LP which holds 5.28 million shares representing 8.13% and valued at over $142.73 million, while Earnest Partners LLC holds 7.27% of the shares totaling 4.72 million with a market value of $127.66 million.

Sanmina Corporation (NASDAQ: SANM) is 10.29% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $18.34 and a high of $35.61 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SANM stock was last observed hovering at around $35.22 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.05% off its average median price target of $38.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 23.54% off the consensus price target high of $46.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are -0.49% lower than the price target low of $35.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $35.17, the stock is 4.14% and 6.52% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.33 million and changing -0.14% at the moment leaves the stock 22.72% off its SMA200. SANM registered 16.30% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 16.26%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $33.10 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $29.55.

The stock witnessed a 0.77% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 31.72%, and is 7.13% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.21% over the week and 3.65% over the month.

Sanmina Corporation (SANM) has around 37000 employees, a market worth around $2.27B and $6.88B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 16.12 and Fwd P/E is 9.37. Profit margin for the company is 2.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 91.77% and -1.24% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.40%).

Sanmina Corporation (SANM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Sanmina Corporation (SANM) is a “Overweight”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Sanmina Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/26/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.82 with sales reaching $1.71B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by 0.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 0.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 7.70% in year-over-year returns.

Sanmina Corporation (SANM) Insider Activity

A total of 30 insider transactions have happened at Sanmina Corporation (SANM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 22 and purchases happening 8 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by ROSATI MARIO M, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that ROSATI MARIO M sold 4,820 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 04 at a price of $33.52 per share for a total of $0.16 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 65877.0 shares.

Sanmina Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 30 that YOUNG DENNIS (Exec VP Worldwide Sales) sold a total of 11,197 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 30 and was made at $31.83 per share for $0.36 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 19000.0 shares of the SANM stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 20, Adzema Kurt (EVP & CFO) disposed off 5,462 shares at an average price of $32.00 for $0.17 million. The insider now directly holds 68,333 shares of Sanmina Corporation (SANM).

Sanmina Corporation (SANM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Benchmark Electronics Inc. (BHE) that is trading 6.22% up over the past 12 months. Flex Ltd. (FLEX) is 47.17% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -7.14% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 1.65 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 4.67.