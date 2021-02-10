Schneider National Inc. (SNDR) 2021 Stock Forecast: Bullish Outlook with 20.93% Upside

Schneider National Inc. (NYSE: SNDR) is 10.77% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $14.06 and a high of $25.76 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SNDR stock was last observed hovering at around $22.20 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.73% off its average median price target of $25.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 20.93% off the consensus price target high of $29.00 offered by 16 analysts, but current levels are -14.65% lower than the price target low of $20.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $22.93, the stock is 2.46% and 6.51% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.52 million and changing 3.29% at the moment leaves the stock 3.71% off its SMA200. SNDR registered 11.51% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -1.75%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $21.66 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $23.72.

The stock witnessed a 3.10% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 9.24%, and is 5.14% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.71% over the week and 2.88% over the month.

Schneider National Inc. (SNDR) has around 15650 employees, a market worth around $4.06B and $4.55B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 19.24 and Fwd P/E is 13.40. Profit margin for the company is 3.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 63.05% and -10.97% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.00%).

Schneider National Inc. (SNDR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Schneider National Inc. (SNDR) is a “Overweight”. 16 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Schneider National Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/06/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.3 with sales reaching $1.17B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -45.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 7.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 5.00% in year-over-year returns.

Schneider National Inc. (SNDR) Top Institutional Holders

300 institutions hold shares in Schneider National Inc. (SNDR), with 82.66M shares held by insiders accounting for 46.62% while institutional investors hold 95.55% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 177.30M, and float is at 50.34M with Short Float at 4.00%. Institutions hold 51.00% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 4.95 million shares valued at $122.49 million. The investor’s holdings represent 5.25% of the SNDR Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Massachusetts Financial Services Co. with 3.29 million shares valued at $81.42 million to account for 3.49% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are FMR, LLC which holds 3.16 million shares representing 3.35% and valued at over $78.25 million, while Morgan Stanley holds 2.29% of the shares totaling 2.16 million with a market value of $53.5 million.

Schneider National Inc. (SNDR) Insider Activity

A total of 13 insider transactions have happened at Schneider National Inc. (SNDR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 12 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Devgun Shaleen, the company’s Chief Information Officer. SEC filings show that Devgun Shaleen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 04 at a price of $25.47 per share for a total of $0.25 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.15 million shares.

Schneider National Inc. (SNDR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include TFI International Inc. (TFII) that is trading 136.34% up over the past 12 months. Universal Logistics Holdings Inc. (ULH) is 19.44% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 8.96% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 1.83 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.86.