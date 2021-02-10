Seritage Growth Properties (SRG) Is Now En Route to Higher Prices

Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE: SRG) is 22.28% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.00 and a high of $39.23 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SRG stock was last observed hovering at around $17.58 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.37% off its average median price target of $16.00 for the next 12 months. It is also -12.19% off the consensus price target high of $16.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are -12.19% lower than the price target low of $16.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $17.95, the stock is 8.45% and 11.58% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.51 million and changing 2.10% at the moment leaves the stock 36.89% off its SMA200. SRG registered -53.22% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 31.02%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $15.52 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $14.15.

The stock witnessed a 23.20% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 60.27%, and is 12.05% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.09% over the week and 9.41% over the month.

Seritage Growth Properties (SRG) has around 77 employees, a market worth around $697.72M and $125.50M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -79.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 259.00% and -54.24% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-2.40%).

Seritage Growth Properties (SRG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Seritage Growth Properties (SRG) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Seritage Growth Properties quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to grow by 19.90% this year.

Seritage Growth Properties (SRG) Top Institutional Holders

171 institutions hold shares in Seritage Growth Properties (SRG), with 4.3M shares held by insiders accounting for 11.11% while institutional investors hold 99.90% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 38.65M, and float is at 34.35M with Short Float at 38.60%. Institutions hold 88.79% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Dalal Street, Llc with over 4.73 million shares valued at $63.66 million. The investor’s holdings represent 12.25% of the SRG Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management, LLC with 4.43 million shares valued at $59.52 million to account for 11.45% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 4.36 million shares representing 11.28% and valued at over $58.64 million, while Edgepoint Investment Group Inc. holds 11.00% of the shares totaling 4.25 million with a market value of $57.15 million.

Seritage Growth Properties (SRG) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Dickman Brian Robert, the company’s CFO and EVP. SEC filings show that Dickman Brian Robert sold 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 14 at a price of $14.82 per share for a total of $0.15 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25501.0 shares.

Seritage Growth Properties (SRG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Realty Income Corporation (O) that is trading -22.90% down over the past 12 months. New York Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYMT) is -36.83% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -3.54% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 13.73 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 20.88.