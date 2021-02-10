Service Corporation International (SCI) – The 6.46% Upside Potential Remains

Service Corporation International (NYSE: SCI) is 7.64% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $33.93 and a high of $54.67 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SCI stock was last observed hovering at around $52.53 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.32% off its average median price target of $56.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 8.09% off the consensus price target high of $57.50 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 3.91% higher than the price target low of $55.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $52.85, the stock is 3.26% and 5.68% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.57 million and changing 0.61% at the moment leaves the stock 19.41% off its SMA200. SCI registered 11.47% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 11.52%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $50.40 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $46.91.

The stock witnessed a 3.99% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 6.38%, and is 3.42% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.56% over the week and 2.15% over the month.

Service Corporation International (SCI) has around 16320 employees, a market worth around $9.04B and $3.39B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 20.78 and Fwd P/E is 19.83. Profit margin for the company is 13.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 55.76% and -3.33% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (10.20%).

Service Corporation International (SCI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Service Corporation International (SCI) is a “Buy”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.50, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Service Corporation International is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/28/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.91 with sales reaching $962.04M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -13.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 8.40% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 13.10% in year-over-year returns.

Service Corporation International (SCI) Top Institutional Holders

559 institutions hold shares in Service Corporation International (SCI), with 4.71M shares held by insiders accounting for 2.73% while institutional investors hold 89.64% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 175.98M, and float is at 168.05M with Short Float at 2.31%. Institutions hold 87.20% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 15.86 million shares valued at $668.81 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.18% of the SCI Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 14.61 million shares valued at $717.11 million to account for 8.45% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Select Equity Group, Inc. which holds 12.84 million shares representing 7.43% and valued at over $541.71 million, while Baillie Gifford and Company holds 6.41% of the shares totaling 11.07 million with a market value of $467.01 million.

Service Corporation International (SCI) Insider Activity

A total of 36 insider transactions have happened at Service Corporation International (SCI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 21 and purchases happening 15 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Nash Elisabeth G., the company’s Sr. V.P. Operations Services. SEC filings show that Nash Elisabeth G. sold 46,700 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 10 at a price of $49.13 per share for a total of $2.29 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.12 million shares.

Service Corporation International disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 07 that TANZBERGER ERIC D (Sr. VP, and CFO) sold a total of 30,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 07 and was made at $49.07 per share for $1.47 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 36146.0 shares of the SCI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 02, RYAN THOMAS L (President, CEO & Chairman) disposed off 1,000 shares at an average price of $50.02 for $50020.0. The insider now directly holds 1,133,308 shares of Service Corporation International (SCI).

Service Corporation International (SCI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Carriage Services Inc. (CSV) that is trading 46.07% up over the past 12 months. Matthews International Corporation (MATW) is -3.88% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 6.17% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 3.65 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 5.26.