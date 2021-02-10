Silgan Holdings Inc. (SLGN) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

394 institutions hold shares in Silgan Holdings Inc. (SLGN), with 32.43M shares held by insiders accounting for 29.38% while institutional investors hold 98.73% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 110.92M, and float is at 77.97M with Short Float at 1.96%. Institutions hold 69.73% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 7.83 million shares valued at $287.97 million. The investor’s holdings represent 7.08% of the SLGN Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 6.67 million shares valued at $245.26 million to account for 6.03% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are JP Morgan Chase & Company which holds 5.18 million shares representing 4.68% and valued at over $190.43 million, while Lsv Asset Management holds 3.84% of the shares totaling 4.24 million with a market value of $155.97 million.

Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SLGN) is 3.29% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $24.65 and a high of $40.44 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SLGN stock was last observed hovering at around $38.40 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.1% off its average median price target of $44.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 23.4% off the consensus price target high of $50.00 offered by 12 analysts, but current levels are -3.51% lower than the price target low of $37.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $38.30, the stock is 4.03% and 5.65% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.25 million and changing -0.26% at the moment leaves the stock 7.58% off its SMA200. SLGN registered 20.50% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 0.51%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $36.73 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $36.69.

The stock witnessed a 2.93% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 6.36%, and is 2.90% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.18% over the week and 2.66% over the month.

Silgan Holdings Inc. (SLGN) has around 13100 employees, a market worth around $4.15B and $4.92B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 13.82 and Fwd P/E is 10.98. Profit margin for the company is 5.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 55.41% and -5.29% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (9.20%).

Silgan Holdings Inc. (SLGN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Silgan Holdings Inc. (SLGN) is a “Overweight”. 12 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Silgan Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/28/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.71 with sales reaching $1.2B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -13.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 7.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 16.80% in year-over-year returns.

Silgan Holdings Inc. (SLGN) Insider Activity

A total of 2 insider transactions have happened at Silgan Holdings Inc. (SLGN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Snyder Thomas James, the company’s President – Silgan Containers. SEC filings show that Snyder Thomas James sold 24,061 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 26 at a price of $37.56 per share for a total of $0.9 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.11 million shares.

Silgan Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 26 that HORRIGAN D GREG (Director) sold a total of 800,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 26 and was made at $36.40 per share for $29.12 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 8.7 million shares of the SLGN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jul 29, LEWIS ROBERT B (Executive VP and CFO) disposed off 20,000 shares at an average price of $38.05 for $0.76 million. The insider now directly holds 262,243 shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (SLGN).

Silgan Holdings Inc. (SLGN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include AptarGroup Inc. (ATR) that is trading 22.77% up over the past 12 months. Crown Holdings Inc. (CCK) is 17.01% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 1.31% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 1.51 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 4.15.