SOC Telemed Inc. (TLMD) Analysis & Opinions from Experts

SOC Telemed Inc. (NASDAQ: TLMD) is 7.27% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.75 and a high of $12.08 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The TLMD stock was last observed hovering at around $8.33 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.08% off its average median price target of $12.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 29.92% off the consensus price target high of $12.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 15.9% higher than the price target low of $10.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $8.41, the stock is 13.50% and 9.04% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.58 million and changing 0.96% at the moment leaves the stock -10.20% off its SMA200. TLMD registered a loss of -19.52% in past 6-months. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $7.54 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $8.32.

The stock witnessed a 13.80% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -6.56%, and is 10.08% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.69% over the week and 6.57% over the month.

SOC Telemed Inc. (TLMD) has around 287 employees, a market worth around $600.98M and $60.08M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 24.59% and -30.38% from its 52-week high.

SOC Telemed Inc. (TLMD) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for SOC Telemed Inc. (TLMD) is a “Overweight”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

SOC Telemed Inc. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.09 with sales reaching $13.91M over the same period..

SOC Telemed Inc. (TLMD) Top Institutional Holders

72 institutions hold shares in SOC Telemed Inc. (TLMD), with 7.41M shares held by insiders accounting for 9.65% while institutional investors hold 79.16% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 76.77M, and float is at 35.03M with Short Float at 4.34%. Institutions hold 71.52% of the Float.