Sonoco Products Company (SON) Analysis & Opinions from Experts

Sonoco Products Company (NYSE: SON) is 2.40% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $37.30 and a high of $62.13 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SON stock was last observed hovering at around $60.47 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.2% off its average median price target of $64.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 12.07% off the consensus price target high of $69.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are -1.12% lower than the price target low of $60.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $60.67, the stock is 1.41% and 1.49% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.6 million and changing 0.33% at the moment leaves the stock 11.98% off its SMA200. SON registered 6.49% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 13.64%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $59.74 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $55.76.

The stock witnessed a 0.38% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 14.28%, and is 3.32% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.85% over the week and 2.12% over the month.

Sonoco Products Company (SON) has around 23000 employees, a market worth around $5.94B and $5.17B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 23.25 and Fwd P/E is 17.29. Profit margin for the company is 5.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 62.65% and -2.35% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (10.70%).

Sonoco Products Company (SON) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Sonoco Products Company (SON) is a “Hold”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.80, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Sonoco Products Company is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/22/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.77 with sales reaching $1.31B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -8.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -3.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 0.50% in year-over-year returns.

Sonoco Products Company (SON) Top Institutional Holders

521 institutions hold shares in Sonoco Products Company (SON), with 548.27k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.55% while institutional investors hold 76.68% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 100.97M, and float is at 99.87M with Short Float at 1.57%. Institutions hold 76.26% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 10.12 million shares valued at $599.81 million. The investor’s holdings represent 10.08% of the SON Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 9.92 million shares valued at $506.47 million to account for 9.88% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are State Street Corporation which holds 5.71 million shares representing 5.69% and valued at over $291.59 million, while Invesco Ltd. holds 3.84% of the shares totaling 3.86 million with a market value of $197.16 million.

Sonoco Products Company (SON) Insider Activity

A total of 6 insider transactions have happened at Sonoco Products Company (SON) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 3 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Florence John M, the company’s VP, Gnl Council, Secretary. SEC filings show that Florence John M sold 701 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 08 at a price of $60.69 per share for a total of $42542.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8895.0 shares.

Sonoco Products Company disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 14 that Fuller Rodger D (Executive Vice President) sold a total of 5,638 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 14 and was made at $54.95 per share for $0.31 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 73674.0 shares of the SON stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 05, Dillard Robert R (VP/Strategy & Corp Development) disposed off 699 shares at an average price of $52.49 for $36691.0. The insider now directly holds 609 shares of Sonoco Products Company (SON).

Sonoco Products Company (SON): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Hasbro Inc. (HAS) that is trading -10.07% down over the past 12 months. Crown Holdings Inc. (CCK) is 17.01% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -3.82% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 1.63 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 4.05.