Stifel Financial Corp. (SF) Volatility At 2.28%, Should You Add A Position?

397 institutions hold shares in Stifel Financial Corp. (SF), with 3.16M shares held by insiders accounting for 3.07% while institutional investors hold 90.38% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 105.94M, and float is at 99.71M with Short Float at 2.97%. Institutions hold 87.60% of the Float.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 11.88 million shares valued at $599.35 million. The investor’s holdings represent 17.30% of the SF Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 8.93 million shares valued at $300.98 million to account for 13.00% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Macquarie Group Limited which holds 5.37 million shares representing 7.83% and valued at over $181.15 million, while AllianceBernstein, L.P. holds 6.54% of the shares totaling 4.49 million with a market value of $151.42 million.

Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE: SF) is 11.04% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $20.75 and a high of $55.87 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SF stock was last observed hovering at around $55.84 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.19% off its average median price target of $60.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 17.6% off the consensus price target high of $68.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are 1.7% higher than the price target low of $57.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $56.03, the stock is 6.22% and 9.49% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.48 million and changing 0.34% at the moment leaves the stock 44.32% off its SMA200. SF registered 25.78% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 58.10%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $51.64 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $41.64.

The stock witnessed a 7.03% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 39.84%, and is 4.61% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.28% over the week and 2.80% over the month.

Stifel Financial Corp. (SF) has around 8300 employees, a market worth around $5.66B and $3.82B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 13.48 and Fwd P/E is 10.98. Profit margin for the company is 10.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 169.98% and 0.29% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (9.00%).

Stifel Financial Corp. (SF) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Stifel Financial Corp. (SF) is a “Hold”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.80, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Stifel Financial Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/03/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.17 with sales reaching $980.3M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 16.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 3.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 7.30% in year-over-year returns.

Stifel Financial Corp. (SF) Insider Activity

A total of 36 insider transactions have happened at Stifel Financial Corp. (SF) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 19 and purchases happening 17 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Nesi Victor, the company’s Co-President. SEC filings show that Nesi Victor sold 7,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 07 at a price of $74.02 per share for a total of $0.56 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.13 million shares.

Stifel Financial Corp. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 20 that Nesi Victor (Co-President) sold a total of 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 20 and was made at $67.50 per share for $67500.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 12383.0 shares of the SF stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 09, OATES JAMES M (Director) disposed off 9,000 shares at an average price of $68.14 for $0.61 million. The insider now directly holds 4,463 shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (SF).

Stifel Financial Corp. (SF): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Raymond James Financial Inc. (RJF) that is trading 17.63% up over the past 12 months. Siebert Financial Corp. (SIEB) is -26.88% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 2.03% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 2.9 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 4.56.