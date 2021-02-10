StoneX Group Inc. (SNEX) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

202 institutions hold shares in StoneX Group Inc. (SNEX), with 3.28M shares held by insiders accounting for 16.69% while institutional investors hold 87.25% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 18.87M, and float is at 16.61M with Short Float at 1.39%. Institutions hold 72.68% of the Float.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 2.56 million shares valued at $148.44 million. The investor’s holdings represent 13.07% of the SNEX Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Van Berkom & Associates Inc. with 1.96 million shares valued at $113.34 million to account for 9.98% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Nine Ten Capital Management LLC which holds 1.07 million shares representing 5.45% and valued at over $54.7 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 4.90% of the shares totaling 0.96 million with a market value of $49.16 million.

StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ: SNEX) is 4.72% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $28.01 and a high of $65.44 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SNEX stock was last observed hovering at around $63.61 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -2.98% off its average median price target of $73.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 16.95% off the consensus price target high of $73.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 16.95% higher than the price target low of $73.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $60.63, the stock is 2.44% and 2.69% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 85534.0 and changing -4.68% at the moment leaves the stock 11.35% off its SMA200. SNEX registered 24.78% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 4.99%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $58.05 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $56.66.

The stock witnessed a -1.59% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 10.04%, and is 3.27% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.83% over the week and 4.05% over the month.

StoneX Group Inc. (SNEX) has around 2950 employees, a market worth around $1.19B and $54.14B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 7.04 and Fwd P/E is 7.56. Profit margin for the company is 0.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 116.46% and -7.35% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.80%).

StoneX Group Inc. (SNEX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for StoneX Group Inc. (SNEX) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

StoneX Group Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/12/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.93 with sales reaching $266.11M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 96.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 15.00% year-over-year.

StoneX Group Inc. (SNEX) Insider Activity

A total of 57 insider transactions have happened at StoneX Group Inc. (SNEX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 31 and purchases happening 26 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by OCONNOR SEAN MICHAEL, the company’s CEO/President. SEC filings show that OCONNOR SEAN MICHAEL sold 1,807 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 19 at a price of $60.00 per share for a total of $0.11 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.32 million shares.

StoneX Group Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 15 that OCONNOR SEAN MICHAEL (CEO/President) sold a total of 18,016 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 15 and was made at $60.40 per share for $1.09 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.32 million shares of the SNEX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 16, Stevens Glenn Henry (CEO – subsidiary entity) acquired 3,000 shares at an average price of $53.19 for $0.16 million. The insider now directly holds 15,000 shares of StoneX Group Inc. (SNEX).