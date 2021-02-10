Strongbridge Biopharma plc (SBBP) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ: SBBP) is 33.74% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.50 and a high of $4.63 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SBBP stock was last observed hovering at around $3.14 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.11% off its average median price target of $8.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 67.5% off the consensus price target high of $10.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are 35.0% higher than the price target low of $5.00 for the same period.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

Currently trading at $3.25, the stock is 11.38% and 16.71% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.52 million and changing 3.50% at the moment leaves the stock 8.54% off its SMA200. SBBP registered -0.91% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -20.73%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.7694 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.8123.

The stock witnessed a 4.50% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 58.54%, and is 12.85% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.07% over the week and 5.60% over the month.

Strongbridge Biopharma plc (SBBP) has around 71 employees, a market worth around $215.77M and $28.10M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 116.67% and -29.81% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-95.40%).

Strongbridge Biopharma plc (SBBP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Strongbridge Biopharma plc (SBBP) is a “Buy”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.50, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Strongbridge Biopharma plc is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/13/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.12 with sales reaching $8.04M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -242.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 41.30% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 43.40% in year-over-year returns.

Strongbridge Biopharma plc (SBBP) Top Institutional Holders

110 institutions hold shares in Strongbridge Biopharma plc (SBBP), with 6.12M shares held by insiders accounting for 9.10% while institutional investors hold 78.31% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 56.11M, and float is at 38.15M with Short Float at 1.74%. Institutions hold 71.18% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Caxton Corp with over 8.09 million shares valued at $16.99 million. The investor’s holdings represent 12.03% of the SBBP Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is NEA Management Company, LLC with 4.14 million shares valued at $8.7 million to account for 6.16% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Orbimed Advisors LLC. which holds 3.49 million shares representing 5.19% and valued at over $7.33 million, while Ikarian Capital, LLC holds 5.00% of the shares totaling 3.36 million with a market value of $7.06 million.

Strongbridge Biopharma plc (SBBP) Insider Activity

A total of 9 insider transactions have happened at Strongbridge Biopharma plc (SBBP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 8 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by GILL DAVID N, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that GILL DAVID N bought 8,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 24 at a price of $2.13 per share for a total of $17040.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 74896.0 shares.

Strongbridge Biopharma plc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 18 that CDK ASSOCIATES, L.L.C. (10% Owner) bought a total of 6,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 18 and was made at $2.20 per share for $13200.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 8.06 million shares of the SBBP stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 17, CDK ASSOCIATES, L.L.C. (10% Owner) acquired 1,473,377 shares at an average price of $2.25 for $3.32 million. The insider now directly holds 8,054,682 shares of Strongbridge Biopharma plc (SBBP).

Strongbridge Biopharma plc (SBBP): Who are the competitors?

Omeros Corporation (OMER) is 69.36% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 8.07% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.61 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.36.