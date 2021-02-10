S&W Seed Company (SANW) up 31.74% since start of the year

S&W Seed Company (NASDAQ: SANW) is 31.74% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.67 and a high of $4.15 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SANW stock was last observed hovering at around $3.66 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.2% off its average median price target of $5.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 35.67% off the consensus price target high of $6.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 22.8% higher than the price target low of $5.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.86, the stock is 9.04% and 23.76% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.16 million and changing 5.46% at the moment leaves the stock 50.60% off its SMA200. SANW registered 76.26% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 64.96%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.2182 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.6655.

The stock witnessed a 26.97% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 66.38%, and is 10.29% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.57% over the week and 6.51% over the month.

S&W Seed Company (SANW) has around 168 employees, a market worth around $127.11M and $81.20M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -27.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 131.14% and -6.98% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-13.90%).

S&W Seed Company (SANW) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for S&W Seed Company (SANW) is a “Buy”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

S&W Seed Company is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/13/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.18 with sales reaching $14.67M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -90.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 14.90% year-over-year.

S&W Seed Company (SANW) Top Institutional Holders

37 institutions hold shares in S&W Seed Company (SANW), with 905.35k shares held by insiders accounting for 2.70% while institutional investors hold 79.84% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 33.45M, and float is at 32.58M with Short Float at 0.16%. Institutions hold 77.68% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Price, Michael F. with over 15.98 million shares valued at $39.62 million. The investor’s holdings represent 47.72% of the SANW Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Wynnefield Capital Management LLC with 4.49 million shares valued at $11.14 million to account for 13.42% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Cutter & Co. Brokerage, Inc. which holds 1.09 million shares representing 3.24% and valued at over $3.18 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 2.13% of the shares totaling 0.71 million with a market value of $1.77 million.

S&W Seed Company (SANW) Insider Activity

A total of 25 insider transactions have happened at S&W Seed Company (SANW) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 6 and purchases happening 19 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by MFP PARTNERS LP, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that MFP PARTNERS LP bought 10,060 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 25 at a price of $2.40 per share for a total of $24144.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 16.05 million shares.

S&W Seed Company disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 24 that MFP PARTNERS LP (10% Owner) bought a total of 19,826 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 24 and was made at $2.44 per share for $48375.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 16.04 million shares of the SANW stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 23, MFP PARTNERS LP (10% Owner) acquired 42,894 shares at an average price of $2.30 for $98656.0. The insider now directly holds 16,020,899 shares of S&W Seed Company (SANW).

S&W Seed Company (SANW): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Ingredion Incorporated (INGR) that is trading -4.28% down over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 51.87% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 24590.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.36.