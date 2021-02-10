TAT Technologies Ltd. (TATT) – key numbers that make it a Strong Buy For Now

TAT Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: TATT) is 36.64% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.00 and a high of $8.34 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The TATT stock was last observed hovering at around $5.80 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.39%.

Currently trading at $6.19, the stock is 5.49% and 19.04% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 65650.0 and changing 6.72% at the moment leaves the stock 43.21% off its SMA200. TATT registered 18.36% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 63.76%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $5.41 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $4.50.

The stock witnessed a -0.48% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 45.99%, and is 15.11% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.75% over the week and 4.85% over the month.

TAT Technologies Ltd. (TATT) has around 599 employees, a market worth around $54.91M and $80.90M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -3.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 106.33% and -25.78% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.30%).

TAT Technologies Ltd. (TATT) Analyst Forecasts

TAT Technologies Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/01/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to grow by 132.20% this year.

TAT Technologies Ltd. (TATT) Top Institutional Holders

7 institutions hold shares in TAT Technologies Ltd. (TATT), with 154.24k shares held by insiders accounting for 1.74% while institutional investors hold 69.60% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 8.88M, and float is at 3.47M with Short Float at 3.74%. Institutions hold 68.39% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 0.22 million shares valued at $1.07 million. The investor’s holdings represent 2.45% of the TATT Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Phoenix Holdings Ltd. with 0.15 million shares valued at $0.76 million to account for 1.74% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Marquette Asset Management, LLC which holds 49541.0 shares representing 0.56% and valued at over $0.22 million, while Morgan Stanley holds 0.04% of the shares totaling 3599.0 with a market value of $17743.0.

TAT Technologies Ltd. (TATT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include SIFCO Industries Inc. (SIF) that is trading 108.68% up over the past 12 months. HEICO Corporation (HEI) is 1.69% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 98.04% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 2540.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.09.