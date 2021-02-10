TDH Holdings Inc. (PETZ) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

4 institutions hold shares in TDH Holdings Inc. (PETZ), with 33.88M shares held by insiders accounting for 73.90% while institutional investors hold 1.76% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 45.85M, and float is at 11.97M with Short Float at 0.33%. Institutions hold 0.46% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 99700.0 shares valued at $0.13 million. The investor’s holdings represent 0.22% of the PETZ Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Gateway Advisory with 78673.0 shares valued at $0.15 million to account for 0.17% of the shares outstanding.

TDH Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: PETZ) is 30.81% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.52 and a high of $3.76 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The PETZ stock was last observed hovering at around $2.41 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.01%.

Currently trading at $2.42, the stock is 17.14% and 31.48% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 87322.0 and changing 0.41% at the moment leaves the stock 69.89% off its SMA200. PETZ registered 77.94% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 70.42%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.8549 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.4832.

The stock witnessed a 37.37% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 80.60%, and is 23.47% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 12.99% over the week and 14.66% over the month.

TDH Holdings Inc. (PETZ) has around 220 employees, a market worth around $114.49M and $4.90M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 365.38% and -35.64% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-71.00%).

TDH Holdings Inc. (PETZ) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to grow by 72.40% this year.