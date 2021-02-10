Terex Corporation (TEX) Is Now En Route to Higher Prices

Terex Corporation (NYSE: TEX) is 12.93% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $11.54 and a high of $40.62 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The TEX stock was last observed hovering at around $39.77 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.37% off its average median price target of $41.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 21.2% off the consensus price target high of $50.00 offered by 18 analysts, but current levels are -15.88% lower than the price target low of $34.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $39.40, the stock is 5.06% and 9.81% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.44 million and changing -0.93% at the moment leaves the stock 62.49% off its SMA200. TEX registered 53.55% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 91.91%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $36.57 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $27.02.

The stock witnessed a 4.07% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 49.41%, and is 8.09% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.72% over the week and 4.11% over the month.

Terex Corporation (TEX) has around 9500 employees, a market worth around $2.72B and $3.17B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 221.35 and Fwd P/E is 22.31. Profit margin for the company is -0.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 241.42% and -3.00% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (14.10%).

Terex Corporation (TEX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Terex Corporation (TEX) is a “Hold”. 18 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 11 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Terex Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/04/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.02 with sales reaching $757.69M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -9.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -30.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -14.40% in year-over-year returns.

Terex Corporation (TEX) Top Institutional Holders

314 institutions hold shares in Terex Corporation (TEX), with 2.89M shares held by insiders accounting for 4.18% while institutional investors hold 91.78% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 69.30M, and float is at 66.41M with Short Float at 3.03%. Institutions hold 87.95% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 7.72 million shares valued at $269.31 million. The investor’s holdings represent 11.14% of the TEX Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 6.18 million shares valued at $119.65 million to account for 8.92% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Pzena Investment Management, LLC which holds 4.75 million shares representing 6.85% and valued at over $165.57 million, while Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. holds 5.72% of the shares totaling 3.96 million with a market value of $76.68 million.

Terex Corporation (TEX) Insider Activity

A total of 37 insider transactions have happened at Terex Corporation (TEX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 10 and purchases happening 27 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by GEORGE AMY, the company’s Senior V.P. Human Resources. SEC filings show that GEORGE AMY sold 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 08 at a price of $40.19 per share for a total of $0.4 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.1 million shares.

Terex Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 08 that SHEEHAN JOHN D (Senior Vice President, CFO) sold a total of 42,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 08 and was made at $40.00 per share for $1.7 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.22 million shares of the TEX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 06, GEORGE AMY (Senior V.P. Human Resources) disposed off 10,000 shares at an average price of $38.03 for $0.38 million. The insider now directly holds 111,413 shares of Terex Corporation (TEX).

Terex Corporation (TEX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Oshkosh Corporation (OSK) that is trading 13.03% up over the past 12 months. Manitex International Inc. (MNTX) is 8.54% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -20.79% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 2.44 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.8.