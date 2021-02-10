Terminix Global Holdings Inc. (TMX): These Numbers Show Where NYSE:TMX Stock Is Going Next

Terminix Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE: TMX) is -3.90% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $17.63 and a high of $55.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The TMX stock was last observed hovering at around $48.71 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.31% off its average median price target of $56.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 22.19% off the consensus price target high of $63.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are -11.41% lower than the price target low of $44.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $49.02, the stock is -2.57% and -2.91% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.53 million and changing 0.64% at the moment leaves the stock 16.88% off its SMA200. TMX registered 38.08% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 18.89%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $50.97 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $47.94.

The stock witnessed a -8.27% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 0.39%, and is 0.33% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.66% over the week and 2.85% over the month.

Terminix Global Holdings Inc. (TMX) has around 12000 employees, a market worth around $6.61B and $2.01B in sales. Fwd P/E is 36.88. Profit margin for the company is 1.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 178.05% and -10.87% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.20%).

Terminix Global Holdings Inc. (TMX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Terminix Global Holdings Inc. (TMX) is a “Overweight”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Terminix Global Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/05/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.1 with sales reaching $453.92M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 180.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -5.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -10.50% in year-over-year returns.

Terminix Global Holdings Inc. (TMX) Top Institutional Holders

348 institutions hold shares in Terminix Global Holdings Inc. (TMX), with 183.63k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.14% while institutional investors hold 98.30% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 132.00M, and float is at 131.91M with Short Float at 1.38%. Institutions hold 98.16% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Janus Henderson Group PLC with over 19.67 million shares valued at $784.36 million. The investor’s holdings represent 14.89% of the TMX Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with 18.06 million shares valued at $720.36 million to account for 13.67% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 11.42 million shares representing 8.65% and valued at over $455.59 million, while Atlanta Capital Management Company LLC holds 7.06% of the shares totaling 9.33 million with a market value of $372.15 million.

Terminix Global Holdings Inc. (TMX) Insider Activity

A total of 23 insider transactions have happened at Terminix Global Holdings Inc. (TMX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 11 and purchases happening 12 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by DiLucente Anthony, the company’s SVP & CFO. SEC filings show that DiLucente Anthony sold 15,985 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 16 at a price of $50.17 per share for a total of $0.8 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22221.0 shares.

Terminix Global Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 11 that TOMKINS MARK E (Director) sold a total of 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 11 and was made at $48.00 per share for $96000.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 21518.0 shares of the TMX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 09, DiLucente Anthony (SVP & CFO) disposed off 10,215 shares at an average price of $50.26 for $0.51 million. The insider now directly holds 22,221 shares of Terminix Global Holdings Inc. (TMX).