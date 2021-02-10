The J. M. Smucker Company (SJM) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

1,066 institutions hold shares in The J. M. Smucker Company (SJM), with 4.92M shares held by insiders accounting for 4.31% while institutional investors hold 89.12% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 113.70M, and float is at 109.18M with Short Float at 7.73%. Institutions hold 85.28% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 12.62 million shares valued at $1.46 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 11.06% of the SJM Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 9.4 million shares valued at $1.09 billion to account for 8.24% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are State Street Corporation which holds 7.58 million shares representing 6.64% and valued at over $875.22 million, while Lsv Asset Management holds 3.56% of the shares totaling 4.07 million with a market value of $469.75 million.

The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE: SJM) is -0.22% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $91.88 and a high of $131.69 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SJM stock was last observed hovering at around $115.12 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.23% off its average median price target of $120.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 7.72% off the consensus price target high of $125.00 offered by 17 analysts, but current levels are -24.03% lower than the price target low of $93.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $115.35, the stock is -0.35% and -0.46% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.62 million and changing 0.20% at the moment leaves the stock 1.60% off its SMA200. SJM registered 4.97% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 2.22%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $115.82 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $114.95.

The stock witnessed a -0.66% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -1.09%, and is 0.51% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.95% over the week and 3.23% over the month.

The J. M. Smucker Company (SJM) has around 7300 employees, a market worth around $13.12B and $8.07B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 14.94 and Fwd P/E is 13.91. Profit margin for the company is 10.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 25.54% and -12.41% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.10%).

The J. M. Smucker Company (SJM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for The J. M. Smucker Company (SJM) is a “Hold”. 17 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.20, where 14 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The J. M. Smucker Company is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/10/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $2.17 with sales reaching $2B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 51.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 0.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 1.30% in year-over-year returns.

The J. M. Smucker Company (SJM) Insider Activity

A total of 8 insider transactions have happened at The J. M. Smucker Company (SJM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 5 and purchases happening 3 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Knudsen Jeannette L, the company’s Chief Legal & Compliance Offic. SEC filings show that Knudsen Jeannette L sold 3,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 31 at a price of $119.98 per share for a total of $0.36 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23837.0 shares.

The J. M. Smucker Company disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 27 that BELGYA MARK R (Vice Chair) sold a total of 4,103 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 27 and was made at $121.46 per share for $0.5 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 17630.0 shares of the SJM stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jul 24, SMUCKER MARK T (President and CEO) disposed off 1,500 shares at an average price of $110.00 for $0.17 million. The insider now directly holds 133,779 shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (SJM).

The J. M. Smucker Company (SJM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Conagra Brands Inc. (CAG) that is trading 7.88% up over the past 12 months. The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC) is 13.54% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 17.77% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 6.94 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 8.69.