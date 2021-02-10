The Pennant Group Inc. (PNTG): These Numbers Show Where NASDAQ:PNTG Stock Is Going Next

The Pennant Group Inc. (NASDAQ: PNTG) is -0.81% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.40 and a high of $69.56 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The PNTG stock was last observed hovering at around $54.02 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 3.57% off its average median price target of $60.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 17.73% off the consensus price target high of $70.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are -10.75% lower than the price target low of $52.00 for the same period.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

Currently trading at $57.59, the stock is -1.52% and -1.09% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.12 million and changing 6.61% at the moment leaves the stock 51.99% off its SMA200. PNTG registered 88.82% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 99.48%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $59.63 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $45.09.

The stock witnessed a -9.54% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 26.49%, and is 6.65% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.79% over the week and 6.89% over the month.

The Pennant Group Inc. (PNTG) has around 4700 employees, a market worth around $1.65B and $372.50M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 225.84 and Fwd P/E is 60.62. Profit margin for the company is 2.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 512.66% and -17.21% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.00%).

The Pennant Group Inc. (PNTG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for The Pennant Group Inc. (PNTG) is a “Overweight”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The Pennant Group Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/19/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.2 with sales reaching $100.41M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -85.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 12.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 12.20% in year-over-year returns.

The Pennant Group Inc. (PNTG) Top Institutional Holders

217 institutions hold shares in The Pennant Group Inc. (PNTG), with 2.8M shares held by insiders accounting for 9.94% while institutional investors hold 91.12% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 28.06M, and float is at 25.35M with Short Float at 2.22%. Institutions hold 82.07% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with over 4.31 million shares valued at $166.32 million. The investor’s holdings represent 15.30% of the PNTG Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 3.87 million shares valued at $224.77 million to account for 13.73% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Wasatch Advisors Inc which holds 3.24 million shares representing 11.49% and valued at over $124.87 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 9.85% of the shares totaling 2.78 million with a market value of $107.12 million.

The Pennant Group Inc. (PNTG) Insider Activity

A total of 52 insider transactions have happened at The Pennant Group Inc. (PNTG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 40 and purchases happening 12 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Walker Daniel H, the company’s Chief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that Walker Daniel H sold 7,647 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 03 at a price of $55.04 per share for a total of $0.42 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.55 million shares.

The Pennant Group Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 02 that Walker Daniel H (Chief Executive Officer) sold a total of 22,353 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 02 and was made at $54.29 per share for $1.21 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.56 million shares of the PNTG stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 19, Stringfield JoAnne (Director) disposed off 95 shares at an average price of $58.37 for $5545.0. The insider now directly holds 4,310 shares of The Pennant Group Inc. (PNTG).