The Simply Good Foods Company (SMPL) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

229 institutions hold shares in The Simply Good Foods Company (SMPL), with 11.4M shares held by insiders accounting for 11.90% while institutional investors hold 103.16% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 95.54M, and float is at 84.31M with Short Float at 5.99%. Institutions hold 90.87% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 14.39 million shares valued at $451.34 million. The investor’s holdings represent 15.04% of the SMPL Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 7.69 million shares valued at $169.64 million to account for 8.04% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Capital World Investors which holds 4.95 million shares representing 5.17% and valued at over $109.17 million, while Champlain Investment Partners, LLC holds 4.68% of the shares totaling 4.48 million with a market value of $98.81 million.

The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ: SMPL) is -5.39% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $14.08 and a high of $32.03 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SMPL stock was last observed hovering at around $29.46 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.21% off its average median price target of $34.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 17.58% off the consensus price target high of $36.00 offered by 15 analysts, but current levels are -18.68% lower than the price target low of $25.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $29.67, the stock is 4.11% and 8.97% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.31 million and changing 0.71% at the moment leaves the stock 30.96% off its SMA200. SMPL registered 23.32% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 18.21%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $28.55 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $24.27.

The stock witnessed a -0.34% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 46.30%, and is -0.64% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.96% over the week and 3.47% over the month.

The Simply Good Foods Company (SMPL) has around 300 employees, a market worth around $2.85B and $895.60M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 47.62 and Fwd P/E is 25.12. Profit margin for the company is 6.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 110.72% and -7.37% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.50%).

The Simply Good Foods Company (SMPL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for The Simply Good Foods Company (SMPL) is a “Overweight”. 15 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 10 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The Simply Good Foods Company is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/13/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.23 with sales reaching $230.49M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -36.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 13.80% year-over-year.

The Simply Good Foods Company (SMPL) Insider Activity

A total of 30 insider transactions have happened at The Simply Good Foods Company (SMPL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 8 and purchases happening 22 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Matthews Timothy Allen, the company’s VP, Controller and CAO. SEC filings show that Matthews Timothy Allen sold 9,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 02 at a price of $29.76 per share for a total of $0.27 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7439.0 shares.

The Simply Good Foods Company disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 02 that Montgomery Robert G. (Director) bought a total of 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 02 and was made at $18.98 per share for $37960.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 54766.0 shares of the SMPL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 06, WHITE JAMES D (Director) acquired 2,780 shares at an average price of $17.97 for $49953.0. The insider now directly holds 6,333 shares of The Simply Good Foods Company (SMPL).

The Simply Good Foods Company (SMPL): Who are the competitors?

S&W Seed Company (SANW) is 76.26% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company's stock has risen 36.04% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 3.23 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.66.