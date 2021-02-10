These Numbers Show Favorable Signs for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ALNY)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ALNY) is 28.99% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $84.97 and a high of $178.41 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ALNY stock was last observed hovering at around $165.15 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.5% off its average median price target of $170.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 25.49% off the consensus price target high of $225.00 offered by 24 analysts, but current levels are -86.28% lower than the price target low of $90.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $167.65, the stock is 3.10% and 15.94% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.51 million and changing 1.51% at the moment leaves the stock 19.33% off its SMA200. ALNY registered 27.49% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 20.99%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $148.96 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $139.03.

The stock witnessed a 14.31% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 28.24%, and is 8.83% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.08% over the week and 5.30% over the month.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ALNY) has around 1323 employees, a market worth around $18.63B and $401.00M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 97.30% and -6.03% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-65.40%).

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ALNY) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ALNY) is a “Overweight”. 24 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 9 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 14 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/06/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$1.76 with sales reaching $146.07M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -7.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 116.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 103.80% in year-over-year returns.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ALNY) Top Institutional Holders

559 institutions hold shares in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ALNY), with 945.71k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.81% while institutional investors hold 95.39% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 115.99M, and float is at 115.24M with Short Float at 3.35%. Institutions hold 94.62% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is FMR, LLC with over 16.09 million shares valued at $2.09 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 13.85% of the ALNY Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 10.53 million shares valued at $1.53 billion to account for 9.07% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Wellington Management Company, LLP which holds 10.14 million shares representing 8.73% and valued at over $1.48 billion, while Baillie Gifford and Company holds 7.65% of the shares totaling 8.89 million with a market value of $1.29 billion.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ALNY) Insider Activity

A total of 40 insider transactions have happened at Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ALNY) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 24 and purchases happening 16 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by KEATING LAURIE, the company’s EVP, Chief Legal Officer. SEC filings show that KEATING LAURIE sold 9,027 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 13 at a price of $169.90 per share for a total of $1.53 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2234.0 shares.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 12 that Greenstreet Yvonne (President & COO) sold a total of 3,125 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 12 and was made at $161.00 per share for $0.5 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 4820.0 shares of the ALNY stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 12, KEATING LAURIE (EVP, Chief Legal Officer) disposed off 14,941 shares at an average price of $160.20 for $2.39 million. The insider now directly holds 2,234 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ALNY).

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ALNY): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IONS) that is trading -1.08% down over the past 12 months. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. (REGN) is 27.05% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 5.43% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 3.66 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 5.02.