These Numbers Show Favorable Signs for Calavo Growers Inc. (CVGW)

Calavo Growers Inc. (NASDAQ: CVGW) is 13.14% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $48.31 and a high of $79.23 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CVGW stock was last observed hovering at around $76.72 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.83% off its average median price target of $80.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 7.59% off the consensus price target high of $85.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are -26.69% lower than the price target low of $62.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $78.55, the stock is 5.14% and 7.52% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 64579.0 and changing 2.39% at the moment leaves the stock 19.26% off its SMA200. CVGW registered 4.30% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 19.61%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $72.80 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $68.32.

The stock witnessed a 12.07% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 13.86%, and is 0.74% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.30% over the week and 3.66% over the month.

Calavo Growers Inc. (CVGW) has around 3971 employees, a market worth around $1.42B and $1.06B in sales. Fwd P/E is 25.64. Profit margin for the company is -1.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 62.60% and -0.86% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (12.90%).

Calavo Growers Inc. (CVGW) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Calavo Growers Inc. (CVGW) is a “Overweight”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Calavo Growers Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/08/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.19 with sales reaching $220.08M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -137.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -2.00% year-over-year.

Calavo Growers Inc. (CVGW) Top Institutional Holders

264 institutions hold shares in Calavo Growers Inc. (CVGW), with 1.34M shares held by insiders accounting for 7.56% while institutional investors hold 90.68% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 17.58M, and float is at 16.35M with Short Float at 9.79%. Institutions hold 83.82% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 2.72 million shares valued at $189.05 million. The investor’s holdings represent 15.39% of the CVGW Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 1.08 million shares valued at $71.41 million to account for 6.09% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Stephens Investment Management Group which holds 0.83 million shares representing 4.67% and valued at over $54.72 million, while ClearBridge Investments, LLC holds 3.53% of the shares totaling 0.62 million with a market value of $41.37 million.

Calavo Growers Inc. (CVGW) Insider Activity

A total of 16 insider transactions have happened at Calavo Growers Inc. (CVGW) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 16 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Edwards Harold S, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Edwards Harold S sold 1,600 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 23 at a price of $61.42 per share for a total of $98271.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6638.0 shares.

Calavo Growers Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 15 that Brown Marc Laurence (Director) sold a total of 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 15 and was made at $63.59 per share for $63590.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 13500.0 shares of the CVGW stock.

Calavo Growers Inc. (CVGW): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include AMCON Distributing Company (DIT) that is trading 51.55% up over the past 12 months. Sysco Corporation (SYY) is -0.97% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 3.75% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 1.54 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 13.45.