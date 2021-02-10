These Numbers Show Favorable Signs for Coffee Holding Co. Inc. (JVA)

Coffee Holding Co. Inc. (NASDAQ: JVA) is 46.35% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.76 and a high of $5.71 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The JVA stock was last observed hovering at around $5.26 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.36% off its average median price target of $7.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 19.71% off the consensus price target high of $7.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 19.71% higher than the price target low of $7.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $5.62, the stock is 13.68% and 30.15% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.17 million and changing 6.84% at the moment leaves the stock 61.29% off its SMA200. JVA registered 53.55% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 80.71%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.38 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $3.69.

The stock witnessed a 42.82% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 51.48%, and is 12.18% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.13% over the week and 8.31% over the month.

Coffee Holding Co. Inc. (JVA) has around 69 employees, a market worth around $29.45M and $77.20M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 5620.00. Profit margin for the company is 0.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 219.32% and -1.51% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (1.60%).

Coffee Holding Co. Inc. (JVA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Coffee Holding Co. Inc. (JVA) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Coffee Holding Co. Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/22/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0 with sales reaching $19.29M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -109.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 7.30% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -27.50% in year-over-year returns.

Coffee Holding Co. Inc. (JVA) Top Institutional Holders

27 institutions hold shares in Coffee Holding Co. Inc. (JVA), with 753.75k shares held by insiders accounting for 13.53% while institutional investors hold 35.39% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 5.57M, and float is at 4.82M with Short Float at 0.41%. Institutions hold 30.60% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 0.41 million shares valued at $1.42 million. The investor’s holdings represent 7.34% of the JVA Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Ancora Advisors, LLC with 0.32 million shares valued at $1.1 million to account for 5.66% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 0.29 million shares representing 5.22% and valued at over $1.01 million, while Neuberger Berman Group, LLC holds 2.59% of the shares totaling 0.14 million with a market value of $0.5 million.

Coffee Holding Co. Inc. (JVA) Insider Activity

A total of 4 insider transactions have happened at Coffee Holding Co. Inc. (JVA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 4 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Rotelli John, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Rotelli John bought 750 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 24 at a price of $3.45 per share for a total of $2588.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 6048.0 shares.

Coffee Holding Co. Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 21 that GORDON DAVID (EVP and Secretary) bought a total of 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 21 and was made at $3.14 per share for $15710.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.36 million shares of the JVA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 21, GORDON ANDREW (CEO and President) acquired 4,381 shares at an average price of $3.30 for $14457.0. The insider now directly holds 9,000 shares of Coffee Holding Co. Inc. (JVA).

Coffee Holding Co. Inc. (JVA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include The J. M. Smucker Company (SJM) that is trading 4.97% up over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 59.0% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 8060.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.41.