These Numbers Show Favorable Signs for ManpowerGroup Inc. (MAN)

ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE: MAN) is 4.06% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $49.57 and a high of $97.68 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The MAN stock was last observed hovering at around $93.52 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.32% off its average median price target of $105.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 30.49% off the consensus price target high of $135.00 offered by 12 analysts, but current levels are -21.87% lower than the price target low of $77.00 for the same period.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

Currently trading at $93.84, the stock is 1.82% and 2.77% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.22 million and changing 0.34% at the moment leaves the stock 21.08% off its SMA200. MAN registered 2.17% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 25.15%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $92.10 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $80.72.

The stock witnessed a -2.76% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 26.16%, and is 7.97% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.85% over the week and 2.83% over the month.

ManpowerGroup Inc. (MAN) has around 28000 employees, a market worth around $5.45B and $18.00B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 220.28 and Fwd P/E is 12.61. Profit margin for the company is 1.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 89.31% and -3.93% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (13.20%).

ManpowerGroup Inc. (MAN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for ManpowerGroup Inc. (MAN) is a “Overweight”. 12 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

ManpowerGroup Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/22/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.69 with sales reaching $4.68B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -9.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 9.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 1.30% in year-over-year returns.

ManpowerGroup Inc. (MAN) Top Institutional Holders

512 institutions hold shares in ManpowerGroup Inc. (MAN), with 368.79k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.65% while institutional investors hold 100.22% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 58.20M, and float is at 57.15M with Short Float at 1.88%. Institutions hold 99.57% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 5.32 million shares valued at $390.0 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.24% of the MAN Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 4.75 million shares valued at $428.24 million to account for 8.25% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Capital Research Global Investors which holds 3.23 million shares representing 5.61% and valued at over $236.52 million, while Victory Capital Management Inc. holds 4.94% of the shares totaling 2.84 million with a market value of $256.53 million.

ManpowerGroup Inc. (MAN) Insider Activity

A total of 11 insider transactions have happened at ManpowerGroup Inc. (MAN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 8 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by BUCHBAND RICHARD, the company’s SVP, General Counsel. SEC filings show that BUCHBAND RICHARD sold 3,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 06 at a price of $96.02 per share for a total of $0.34 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2902.0 shares.

ManpowerGroup Inc. (MAN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Kelly Services Inc. (KELYA) that is trading 26.66% up over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 4.67% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 1.02 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.24.