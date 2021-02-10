These Numbers Show Favorable Signs for New Jersey Resources Corporation (NJR)

New Jersey Resources Corporation (NYSE: NJR) is 4.67% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $21.14 and a high of $43.82 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The NJR stock was last observed hovering at around $36.30 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.91% off its average median price target of $38.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 17.31% off the consensus price target high of $45.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are -0.57% lower than the price target low of $37.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $37.21, the stock is 3.26% and 5.91% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.46 million and changing 2.51% at the moment leaves the stock 14.67% off its SMA200. NJR registered -12.75% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 12.86%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $35.58 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $32.26.

The stock witnessed a 4.99% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 21.64%, and is 3.53% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.42% over the week and 3.05% over the month.

New Jersey Resources Corporation (NJR) has around 1156 employees, a market worth around $3.52B and $1.79B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 19.29 and Fwd P/E is 16.69. Profit margin for the company is 10.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 76.02% and -15.08% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.50%).

New Jersey Resources Corporation (NJR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for New Jersey Resources Corporation (NJR) is a “Overweight”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

New Jersey Resources Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/30/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.95 with sales reaching $654M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 7.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 17.30% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 2.20% in year-over-year returns.

New Jersey Resources Corporation (NJR) Top Institutional Holders

360 institutions hold shares in New Jersey Resources Corporation (NJR), with 832.51k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.87% while institutional investors hold 75.67% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 96.11M, and float is at 95.28M with Short Float at 3.28%. Institutions hold 75.01% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 14.69 million shares valued at $522.11 million. The investor’s holdings represent 15.26% of the NJR Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 9.82 million shares valued at $265.31 million to account for 10.20% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are State Street Corporation which holds 8.59 million shares representing 8.93% and valued at over $232.19 million, while Wells Fargo & Company holds 2.23% of the shares totaling 2.15 million with a market value of $58.1 million.

New Jersey Resources Corporation (NJR) Insider Activity

A total of 55 insider transactions have happened at New Jersey Resources Corporation (NJR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 31 and purchases happening 24 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by CORRELL DONALD L, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that CORRELL DONALD L sold 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 17 at a price of $26.76 per share for a total of $0.27 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3558.0 shares.

New Jersey Resources Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 21 that Migliaccio Patrick J. (Senior VP and CFO) sold a total of 3,503 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 21 and was made at $43.30 per share for $0.15 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 34057.0 shares of the NJR stock.

New Jersey Resources Corporation (NJR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include National Fuel Gas Company (NFG) that is trading 1.51% up over the past 12 months. ONEOK Inc. (OKE) is -42.62% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -3.21% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 3.22 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 5.51.