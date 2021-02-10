These Numbers Show Favorable Signs for Park City Group Inc. (PCYG)

Park City Group Inc. (NASDAQ: PCYG) is 57.62% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.33 and a high of $7.50 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The PCYG stock was last observed hovering at around $7.46 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.09% off its average median price target of $7.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 16.11% off the consensus price target high of $9.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are -51.0% lower than the price target low of $5.00 for the same period.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

Currently trading at $7.55, the stock is 24.59% and 40.03% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 53120.0 and changing 1.21% at the moment leaves the stock 51.44% off its SMA200. PCYG registered 55.67% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 44.08%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $5.41 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $4.95.

The stock witnessed a 42.45% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 77.23%, and is 11.69% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.11% over the week and 7.51% over the month.

Park City Group Inc. (PCYG) has around 81 employees, a market worth around $135.90M and $20.50M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 107.86 and Fwd P/E is 41.94. Profit margin for the company is 6.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 126.73% and 0.67% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.90%).

Park City Group Inc. (PCYG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Park City Group Inc. (PCYG) is a “Overweight”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Park City Group Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/13/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.02 with sales reaching $5.29M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -68.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 6.40% year-over-year.

Park City Group Inc. (PCYG) Top Institutional Holders

66 institutions hold shares in Park City Group Inc. (PCYG), with 7.27M shares held by insiders accounting for 37.22% while institutional investors hold 47.85% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 19.49M, and float is at 12.24M with Short Float at 1.47%. Institutions hold 30.04% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Handelsbanken Fonder AB with over 1.19 million shares valued at $5.84 million. The investor’s holdings represent 6.08% of the PCYG Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 0.79 million shares valued at $3.88 million to account for 4.04% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are FMR, LLC which holds 0.75 million shares representing 3.84% and valued at over $3.59 million, while Blackrock Inc. holds 2.98% of the shares totaling 0.58 million with a market value of $2.79 million.

Park City Group Inc. (PCYG) Insider Activity

A total of 6 insider transactions have happened at Park City Group Inc. (PCYG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 6 times.

Park City Group Inc. (PCYG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Domino’s Pizza Inc. (DPZ) that is trading 39.33% up over the past 12 months. SpartanNash Company (SPTN) is 52.96% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 16.99% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.15 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.05.