These Numbers Show Favorable Signs for The Chemours Company (CC)

The Chemours Company (NYSE: CC) is 10.08% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.02 and a high of $29.37 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CC stock was last observed hovering at around $27.53 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.24% off its average median price target of $28.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 22.03% off the consensus price target high of $35.00 offered by 11 analysts, but current levels are -29.95% lower than the price target low of $21.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $27.29, the stock is 0.38% and 2.52% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.59 million and changing -0.87% at the moment leaves the stock 33.75% off its SMA200. CC registered 93.55% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 32.60%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $26.89 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $22.90.

The stock witnessed a -0.87% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 20.70%, and is 3.10% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.12% over the week and 4.36% over the month.

The Chemours Company (CC) has around 7000 employees, a market worth around $4.38B and $4.98B in sales. Fwd P/E is 10.49. Profit margin for the company is -2.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 288.75% and -7.08% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.70%).

The Chemours Company (CC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for The Chemours Company (CC) is a “Overweight”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The Chemours Company is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/03/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.41 with sales reaching $1.28B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -105.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -11.40% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -5.40% in year-over-year returns.

The Chemours Company (CC) Top Institutional Holders

492 institutions hold shares in The Chemours Company (CC), with 1.66M shares held by insiders accounting for 1.01% while institutional investors hold 79.98% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 164.76M, and float is at 162.83M with Short Float at 6.02%. Institutions hold 79.17% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is FMR, LLC with over 23.6 million shares valued at $585.03 million. The investor’s holdings represent 14.35% of the CC Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 14.88 million shares valued at $311.17 million to account for 9.05% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 13.63 million shares representing 8.28% and valued at over $337.83 million, while Sessa Capital IM, L.P. holds 5.95% of the shares totaling 9.79 million with a market value of $204.61 million.

The Chemours Company (CC) Insider Activity

A total of 9 insider transactions have happened at The Chemours Company (CC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 6 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by VERGNANO MARK P, the company’s President and CEO. SEC filings show that VERGNANO MARK P sold 153,392 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 18 at a price of $27.28 per share for a total of $4.18 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.24 million shares.

The Chemours Company disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 10 that Snell E Bryan (President, Titanium Tech) sold a total of 28,341 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 10 and was made at $22.29 per share for $0.63 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.14 million shares of the CC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 10, Sparks Edwin C (President, Fluoro & Chem Sol) disposed off 2,728 shares at an average price of $20.56 for $56088.0. The insider now directly holds 42,940 shares of The Chemours Company (CC).

The Chemours Company (CC): Who are the competitors?

Stepan Company (SCL) is 21.41% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -9.8% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 10.76 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 7.83.