These Numbers Show Favorable Signs for Voyager Therapeutics Inc. (VYGR)

Voyager Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: VYGR) is 5.45% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.26 and a high of $14.62 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The VYGR stock was last observed hovering at around $7.70 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.16% off its average median price target of $11.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 62.3% off the consensus price target high of $20.00 offered by 13 analysts, but current levels are -25.67% lower than the price target low of $6.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $7.54, the stock is -8.06% and -7.31% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.44 million and changing -2.08% at the moment leaves the stock -29.78% off its SMA200. VYGR registered -41.82% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -32.56%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $8.21 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $10.09.

The stock witnessed a -9.48% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -31.33%, and is -5.75% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.96% over the week and 6.24% over the month.

Voyager Therapeutics Inc. (VYGR) has around 185 employees, a market worth around $283.28M and $197.30M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 7.25. Profit margin for the company is 20.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 20.45% and -48.43% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-51.90%).

Voyager Therapeutics Inc. (VYGR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Voyager Therapeutics Inc. (VYGR) is a “Overweight”. 13 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 9 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Voyager Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/11/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.56 with sales reaching $13.32M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 55.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 72.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -59.20% in year-over-year returns.

Voyager Therapeutics Inc. (VYGR) Top Institutional Holders

171 institutions hold shares in Voyager Therapeutics Inc. (VYGR), with 5.27M shares held by insiders accounting for 14.07% while institutional investors hold 87.19% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 37.24M, and float is at 31.69M with Short Float at 4.99%. Institutions hold 74.93% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is TRV GP III, LLC with over 6.39 million shares valued at $68.19 million. The investor’s holdings represent 17.06% of the VYGR Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Bellevue Group AG with 2.71 million shares valued at $28.94 million to account for 7.24% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Armistice Capital, LLC which holds 2.7 million shares representing 7.21% and valued at over $28.81 million, while Blackrock Inc. holds 6.75% of the shares totaling 2.53 million with a market value of $18.09 million.

Voyager Therapeutics Inc. (VYGR) Insider Activity

A total of 2 insider transactions have happened at Voyager Therapeutics Inc. (VYGR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Turenne Andre, the company’s President & CEO. SEC filings show that Turenne Andre sold 10,443 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 12 at a price of $8.62 per share for a total of $90019.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.16 million shares.

Voyager Therapeutics Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 12 that Dorval Allison (Chief Financial Officer) sold a total of 2,942 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 12 and was made at $8.62 per share for $25360.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 49080.0 shares of the VYGR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 21, Khwaja Omar disposed off 3,500 shares at an average price of $12.96 for $45360.0. The insider now directly holds 56,500 shares of Voyager Therapeutics Inc. (VYGR).

Voyager Therapeutics Inc. (VYGR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PIRS) that is trading -24.16% down over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 3.16% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 1.53 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.08.