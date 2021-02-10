Things appear to be looking up for Arko Corp. (ARKO)

Arko Corp. (NASDAQ: ARKO) is 10.56% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.58 and a high of $11.27 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ARKO stock was last observed hovering at around $9.77 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.18% off its average median price target of $13.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 23.46% off the consensus price target high of $13.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 23.46% higher than the price target low of $13.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $9.95, the stock is 13.54% and 8.84% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.41 million and changing 1.84% at the moment leaves the stock 0.95% off its SMA200. ARKO registered -1.29% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -2.07%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $8.64 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $9.13.

The stock witnessed a 17.47% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -0.80%, and is 2.16% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.37% over the week and 4.70% over the month.

Arko Corp. (ARKO) has around 10102 employees, a market worth around $1.21B and $3.69B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 343.10. Profit margin for the company is 0.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 31.31% and -11.71% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-0.80%).

Arko Corp. (ARKO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Arko Corp. (ARKO) is a “Buy”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to shrink by -497.00% this year.

Arko Corp. (ARKO) Top Institutional Holders

67 institutions hold shares in Arko Corp. (ARKO), with 200.25M shares held by insiders accounting for 24.18% while institutional investors hold 45.05% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 124.43M, and float is at 78.82M with Short Float at 0.95%. Institutions hold 34.16% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Glazer Capital LLC with over 3.22 million shares valued at $32.18 million. The investor’s holdings represent 8.05% of the ARKO Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Bank of Montreal/Can/ with 1.95 million shares valued at $19.5 million to account for 4.88% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Hudson Bay Capital Management LP which holds 1.75 million shares representing 4.38% and valued at over $17.53 million, while Periscope Capital Inc. holds 4.37% of the shares totaling 1.75 million with a market value of $17.5 million.