Things appear to be looking up for Cousins Properties Incorporated (CUZ)

Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE: CUZ) is 2.03% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $21.15 and a high of $42.99 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CUZ stock was last observed hovering at around $34.16 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.02% off its average median price target of $37.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 12.36% off the consensus price target high of $39.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 2.34% higher than the price target low of $35.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $34.18, the stock is 3.89% and 2.35% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.6 million and changing 0.06% at the moment leaves the stock 11.72% off its SMA200. CUZ registered -18.27% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 6.22%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $33.01 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $30.95.

The stock witnessed a 7.86% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 32.43%, and is 5.49% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.68% over the week and 3.08% over the month.

Cousins Properties Incorporated (CUZ) has around 331 employees, a market worth around $4.93B and $751.60M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 14.80 and Fwd P/E is 42.99. Profit margin for the company is 45.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 61.61% and -20.49% from its 52-week high.

Cousins Properties Incorporated (CUZ) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Cousins Properties Incorporated (CUZ) is a “Overweight”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Cousins Properties Incorporated is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/28/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.18 with sales reaching $182.78M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 53.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 16.40% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -3.40% in year-over-year returns.

Cousins Properties Incorporated (CUZ) Top Institutional Holders

455 institutions hold shares in Cousins Properties Incorporated (CUZ), with 1.13M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.76% while institutional investors hold 100.23% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 148.57M, and float is at 147.43M with Short Float at 4.11%. Institutions hold 99.47% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 20.35 million shares valued at $581.75 million. The investor’s holdings represent 13.70% of the CUZ Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 19.95 million shares valued at $668.35 million to account for 13.43% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Principal Financial Group, Inc. which holds 9.9 million shares representing 6.66% and valued at over $331.55 million, while State Street Corporation holds 4.25% of the shares totaling 6.31 million with a market value of $180.41 million.

Cousins Properties Incorporated (CUZ) Insider Activity

A total of 7 insider transactions have happened at Cousins Properties Incorporated (CUZ) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 7 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Hickson Richard G IV, the company’s Executive Vice President. SEC filings show that Hickson Richard G IV bought 2,500 shares of the company’s common stock on May 18 at a price of $25.70 per share for a total of $64250.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 14717.0 shares.

Cousins Properties Incorporated disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 18 that Fordham Scott W (Director) sold a total of 35,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 18 and was made at $42.60 per share for $1.49 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.24 million shares of the CUZ stock.