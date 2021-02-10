Things appear to be looking up for Guild Holdings Company (GHLD)

Guild Holdings Company (NYSE: GHLD) is -1.95% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $13.13 and a high of $18.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The GHLD stock was last observed hovering at around $16.97 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.36% off its average median price target of $20.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 24.5% off the consensus price target high of $22.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 10.22% higher than the price target low of $18.50 for the same period.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

Currently trading at $16.61, the stock is 0.94% and 2.67% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 75671.0 and changing -2.12% at the moment leaves the stock 5.74% off its SMA200. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $16.63 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $15.68.

The stock witnessed a -4.04% In the last 1 monthand extending the period to 3 months gives it a 9.85%, and is 3.49% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.88% over the week and 5.41% over the month.

Guild Holdings Company (GHLD) has around 3775 employees, a market worth around $977.50M and $1.48B in sales. Fwd P/E is 4.77. Distance from 52-week low is 26.50% and -7.72% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.60%).

Guild Holdings Company (GHLD) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Guild Holdings Company (GHLD) is a “Buy”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Guild Holdings Company is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/02/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $3.35 with sales reaching $620.07M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -92.40% this year.

Guild Holdings Company (GHLD) Top Institutional Holders

1 institutions hold shares in Guild Holdings Company (GHLD), with 18.59M shares held by insiders accounting for 30.99% while institutional investors hold 7.59% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 58.85M, and float is at 13.57M with Short Float at 0.38%. Institutions hold 5.24% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund with over 16689.0 shares valued at $0.28 million. The investor’s holdings represent 0.08% of the GHLD Shares outstanding.

Guild Holdings Company (GHLD) Insider Activity

A total of 11 insider transactions have happened at Guild Holdings Company (GHLD) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 9 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by McGarry Strategic Enterprises,, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that McGarry Strategic Enterprises, sold 532,240 shares of the company’s common stock on Oct 26 at a price of $14.03 per share for a total of $7.46 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4.38 million shares.

Guild Holdings Company disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Oct 26 that Klika Lisa Irene sold a total of 11,445 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Oct 26 and was made at $14.03 per share for $0.16 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 94205.0 shares of the GHLD stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Oct 26, McGarry Mary Ann (CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER) disposed off 532,240 shares at an average price of $14.03 for $7.46 million. The insider now directly holds 4,380,740 shares of Guild Holdings Company (GHLD).