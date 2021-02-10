Things appear to be looking up for iHuman Inc. (IH)

iHuman Inc. (NYSE: IH) is 5.68% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $12.12 and a high of $31.58 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The IH stock was last observed hovering at around $19.20 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.05% off its average median price target of $188.49 for the next 12 months. It is also 90.89% off the consensus price target high of $210.18 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 88.79% higher than the price target low of $170.77 for the same period.

Currently trading at $19.15, the stock is -1.11% and -9.10% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.14 million and changing -0.26% at the moment leaves the stock -10.55% off its SMA200. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $19.82 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $21.53.

The stock witnessed a -5.10% In the last 1 monthand extending the period to 3 months gives it a -11.67%, and is 0.79% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.46% over the week and 7.58% over the month.

iHuman Inc. (IH) has around 630 employees, a market worth around $990.63M and $62.50M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 19150.00 and Fwd P/E is 166.52. Profit margin for the company is 0.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 58.00% and -39.37% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (424.40%).

iHuman Inc. (IH) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for iHuman Inc. (IH) is a “Buy”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.50, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

iHuman Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/02/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0..

iHuman Inc. (IH) Top Institutional Holders

2 institutions hold shares in iHuman Inc. (IH), with institutional investors hold 3.55% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 51.73M, and float is at 4.69M with Short Float at 0.72%. Institutions hold 3.55% of the Float.