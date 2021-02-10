Things appear to be looking up for Motorcar Parts of America Inc. (MPAA)

Motorcar Parts of America Inc. (NASDAQ: MPAA) is 16.77% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $10.43 and a high of $26.42 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The MPAA stock was last observed hovering at around $26.31 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -3.4% off its average median price target of $26.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 18.18% off the consensus price target high of $28.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 8.36% higher than the price target low of $25.00 for the same period.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

Currently trading at $22.91, the stock is 4.98% and 6.08% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.19 million and changing -12.92% at the moment leaves the stock 29.92% off its SMA200. MPAA registered 20.20% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 22.19%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $20.86 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $18.44.

The stock witnessed a 9.72% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 42.48%, and is -0.09% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.73% over the week and 6.17% over the month.

Motorcar Parts of America Inc. (MPAA) has around 4012 employees, a market worth around $430.94M and $526.40M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 95.86 and Fwd P/E is 9.57. Profit margin for the company is 0.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 119.65% and -13.29% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.90%).

Motorcar Parts of America Inc. (MPAA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Motorcar Parts of America Inc. (MPAA) is a “Overweight”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Motorcar Parts of America Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/16/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.72 with sales reaching $163.6M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 7.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 3.40% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 8.50% in year-over-year returns.

Motorcar Parts of America Inc. (MPAA) Top Institutional Holders

156 institutions hold shares in Motorcar Parts of America Inc. (MPAA), with 472.63k shares held by insiders accounting for 2.48% while institutional investors hold 105.92% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 19.02M, and float is at 18.58M with Short Float at 11.39%. Institutions hold 103.29% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 2.93 million shares valued at $57.45 million. The investor’s holdings represent 15.37% of the MPAA Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. with 2.21 million shares valued at $34.42 million to account for 11.61% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Pzena Investment Management, LLC which holds 1.98 million shares representing 10.37% and valued at over $38.76 million, while Wellington Management Company, LLP holds 8.97% of the shares totaling 1.71 million with a market value of $26.58 million.

Motorcar Parts of America Inc. (MPAA) Insider Activity

A total of 31 insider transactions have happened at Motorcar Parts of America Inc. (MPAA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 27 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Borneo Rudolph J, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Borneo Rudolph J sold 2,171 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 23 at a price of $20.91 per share for a total of $45396.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29304.0 shares.

Motorcar Parts of America Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 08 that Mochulsky Richard K (VP, Sales & Marketing) sold a total of 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 08 and was made at $24.56 per share for $24564.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 6759.0 shares of the MPAA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 17, Borneo Rudolph J (Director) disposed off 3,000 shares at an average price of $16.79 for $50363.0. The insider now directly holds 25,530 shares of Motorcar Parts of America Inc. (MPAA).

Motorcar Parts of America Inc. (MPAA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Strattec Security Corporation (STRT) that is trading 170.32% up over the past 12 months. Stoneridge Inc. (SRI) is 5.76% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -7.08% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 2.27 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 27.92.